Resilience. Motivation. Effort.
In terms of both wins and losses, every game result for the West Virginia men’s basketball team this season has come down to one of them or a combination of two or all three.
Perhaps those characteristics are what’s built a team capable of the highest highs and the lowest lows and, sometimes, both often occurring within the parameters of the same game, an individual half or even a few possessions.
One thing is for sure, the No. 13 Mountaineers (15-6 overall, 8-4 Big 12 Conference) have a flair for the dramatic. In cases like Saturday’s second-half rally past No. 12 Texas, which erased a 19-point deficit, the resulting euphoria in the aftermath is palpable.
Saturday’s win was the second time the Mountaineers have rallied from 19 down on the road, also pulling the trick at Oklahoma State in early January.
WVU came back from 10 down in the second half to beat Western Kentucky early in the season and from nine back to knock off Iowa State at home. This team seems to find enjoyment and thrive in the midst of a comeback.
Coach Bob Huggins? Not so much.
“I’m happy they are [enjoying comebacks], because I’m not,” Huggins said. “I think they understood that we were about as bad as you can be in the first half. This group, generally when they’re challenged, they’ll step up and try to meet the challenge.”
It’s difficult to dream up a scenario much more challenging than the one facing WVU with 18:18 remaining on Saturday. Down 19 with Texas shooting over 70% from the floor and with its own offense sputtering, the Mountaineers dragged themselves into a timeout huddle where, despite the situation, optimism still prevailed.
“I think they went up [19] and we got a timeout and [assistant] Coach [Erik] Martin said, ‘We’re going to win this game, it’s going to be one of the hardest things we did, but we’re going to win this game.’ And we did just that,” junior forward Emmitt Matthews said. “I think that’s just kind of the story of us. We’re a resilient bunch, we love basketball and if we get down we’re going to fight our way back.”
If a deficit isn’t a big enough challenge to awaken the Mountaineers, that’s where Huggins comes in. After yielding 53 first-half points and, in doing so, leaving wide-open shooters on the perimeter and allowing straight-line drives to the rim, Huggins’ halftime message ensured his team woke up.
“I don’t think you’d want to print what was said at halftime,” Huggins said. “It had a lot to do with the work we put in and why don’t we do what we’re taught to do, and our enthusiasm to get it done, our ability to help one another — those kinds of things that we didn’t do a very good job of in the first half and did a terrific job of in the second half.”
“We come into halftime and Huggs kind of laid into us like he should, honestly,” sophomore point guard Miles “Deuce” McBride confirmed. “We know what we’re supposed to do, we’re long and athletic and you’ve got to make plays when you’re down.”
With the season winding down, the proven ability to climb out of big holes and overcome adversity is certainly a nice quality to fall back on. Saturday’s game was the first of a three-game road trip in the state of Texas, with the Mountaineers visiting TCU at 7 p.m. on Tuesday and then a trip to No. 2 Baylor on Thursday before a return home to face Kansas State on Saturday.
Beyond that comes a buffer zone of 10 days between the end of the scheduled regular season and the beginning of the Big 12 tournament on March 10. West Virginia has three postponed games to make up, all of which would come at home, against Oklahoma State, TCU and Baylor.
Whether WVU gets any or all of those contests in before the conference tournament remains to be seen, but regardless, there are sure to be more high hurdles and more high drama to come. And while the game-in, game-out, half-in, half-out consistency that Huggins longs to see still hasn’t come to fruition, the Mountaineers seem to come alive when they need to. In many cases, such as the second half on Saturday, late has been better than never.
“We just gutted it out,” McBride said. “We came together, we didn’t separate. Like I’ve said before in comeback wins, when guys come together, we’re a problem. I think that’s just going to be our continuing thing is just to stay together early.”