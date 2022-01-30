With West Virginia riding a five-game losing streak with a two-day turnaround and a quick trip to No. 4 Baylor looming on Monday night, one might believe there could be a sense of dread surrounding the Mountaineer basketball team.
But that didn’t seem to be the case in the aftermath of the team’s 77-68 loss at Arkansas on Saturday.
WVU coach Bob Huggins all but said it better not be.
Huggins, who has never been known necessarily as a sunny-side-up person when it comes to his basketball team, refused to go negative on Saturday. Instead, Huggins stressed that his players should be viewing the trip to Waco, Texas to play a Bears team that beat the Mountaineers in the Coliseum less than two weeks ago as a chance to right the ship.
The game will tip at 9 p.m. and air on ESPN.
“It’s not tough, it’s an opportunity,” Huggins said. “It’s an opportunity that I’m really looking forward to. Those guys headed for the bus better feel the same way. It’s an opportunity for us. I’m still galled by what happened in the Coliseum, we had a chance to win that game. We’re going to play.”
Despite all that’s gone wrong since Jan. 11, when the Mountaineers (13-7 overall, 2-5 Big 12 Conference) last won in a 70-60 decision over Oklahoma State, Huggins reinforced his belief in his roster.
“I still have all the faith in the world that this team is going to get turned around,” Huggins said. “We play in the hardest league in the country, but we’re going to come out of it. I believe that. I believe that with all my heart and I think you guys know me well enough to know I wouldn’t lie to you.”
If the Mountaineers are to turn it around on Monday, it will have to do so against the defending national champions who have defeated WVU in five of the last six meetings. West Virginia will also have to figure out how to win in a place in which Baylor is 35-3 in the last three seasons.
WVU’s last win in Waco came on Feb. 20, 2018 in a 71-60 decision. The Bears (18-3, 5-1) are coming off of a loss as well as they fell 87-78 at Alabama on Saturday in a game that was also part of the Big 12/SEC Challenge.
The teams’ prior meeting was a nip-and-tuck battle with WVU holding a one-point lead at 54-53 with just 8:37 remaining. From there, however, Baylor outscored WVU 24-14 to pull away down the stretch. The Bears were also without senior transfer guard James Akinjo (12.9 points per game), who missed the game with injury though he has since returned. LJ Cryer, the team’s leading scorer at 13.9 points per game, helped take up the slack, going for a game-high 25 against WVU, with Matthew Mayer adding 20. Baylor hit 12 3-pointers in the contest.
Despite that, West Virginia did good things as well. Sean McNeill had 17 points in the game, including a 3-for-5 performance from 3-point range. But since it has been a struggle as McNeil has scored just seven points in each of the last three games, going 2 for 13 from beyond the arc in that span.
The Mountaineers also held their own on the boards against the Bears with both teams finishing with 36 rebounds. On Saturday against the Razorbacks, WVU was outrebounded 44-26.
In the games since, Huggins has criticized his team for a lack of execution on the offensive end and his players underneath for not being effective enough on the glass. After Saturday’s game, point guard Kedrian Johnson said the players were confident that things would turn around soon.
“None of it is on the coaches,” Johnson said. “They’re preparing us for battle with scouting reports, practice. We’ve talked as a team, guys have gotten in the gym, we’ve made adjustments but it’ll come around. I really believe that. All the work we’ve been putting in, all our dedication … I think this is definitely going to turn around.”
While things have looked fairly bleak of late, Huggins pointed to a strong second-half against Arkansas in which WVU had a 19-point deficit trimmed down to five before eventually succumbing. He also pointed to the prior game with the Bears.
Whether any of that comes to fruition, Monday will tell. But the belief, at least, seems to still be there.
“I’d say our confidence is still very high, through the roof,” Johnson said. “But five losses in a row, that hurts. If you love the game of basketball, losing five games in a row and that’s never happened to you before, that’ll have a big toll on you. But it’s just up us to stay positive, keep moving forward and learn from our mistakes.”