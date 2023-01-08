MORGANTOWN - Big 12 Conference play is off to a wild start.
Baylor - the team picked as the favorite in the preseason poll - has started 0-3 in league play, while Kansas State - the team picked to finish last in the Big 12 - is currently off to a 3-0 start, for example.
West Virginia will have some ground to make up, however, after moving to 0-3 with Saturday’s 76-62 loss to Kansas at the WVU Coliseum. The defending national champion and No. 3 ranked Jayhawks moved to 3-0 in league play with the win.
“I don’t know that it means a ton,” Kansas coach Bill Self said after the game. “You look at it and everything is so skewed. People can say, ‘Oh, well West Virginia started out 0-3,’ but they played their first two games on the road and they could’ve won them both. This league is just going to be a monster league and things have a tendency to flip and balance out and I’m sure it will in some ways.”
WVU (10-5 overall, 0-3 Big 12) lost in overtime to K-State at Bramlage Coliseum on New Year’s Eve to open league play and fell at Oklahoma State two days later. The Mountaineers had chances to win both games, but were unable to pull them out.
K-State is now one of three unbeaten teams in Big 12 play - the Wildcats followed the win over the Mountaineers by putting up 116 points in a win over Texas in Austin, and then beat Baylor in overtime on the road.
Oklahoma State lost to Texas in Stillwater, Oklahoma, on Saturday to fall to 1-2 in the league. The Cowboys opened league play with a close loss to Kansas at Allen Fieldhouse in a game where they led by 15 at halftime.
Iowa State, who was ahead of only WVU and K-State in the preseason poll, is the other unbeaten team in league play. The Cyclones beat Baylor in their Big 12 opener and followed with wins at Oklahoma - who beat Texas Tech 68-63 on Saturday for their first league win after losing to Texas and Iowa State by a combined four points - and TCU.
WVU head coach Bob Huggins broke down how strong the league is on Friday before the loss to Kansas, and before Texas beat Oklahoma State, Iowa State beat TCU, K-State beat Baylor and Oklahoma beat Texas Tech on Saturday.
“Baylor’s 0-2 and they’re ranked in the top 25 in the country - they’re 0-2 just like we are. Texas Tech’s 0-2 and had won 27 in a row at home before the loss to Kansas. Oklahoma’s 0-2 with two losses by a total of four points. We lost two road games that got away from us in the end. Kansas State scored 116 points against Texas,” Huggins said. “The Big 12’s average ranking in the NET is 26.8. That’s far and away the best and the closest to that is 60.1.
“That means we’re playing in the best league in America against the best people in America that are coached by the best coaches in America and we’ve had every opportunity to win and we didn’t finish the games. That’s on all of us.”
There’s no moral victories to the losing streak to start Big 12 play, however.
“I detest losing. I detest it,” Huggins said Friday. “I’ve never been a loser. I’ve never accepted losing. I was raised that way. I think, unfortunately, there’s nine other guys who probably feel the same way I do.”
WVU fell to No. 20 in the NET rankings after Saturday’s loss - they’re the highest-rated five-loss team in the nation.
The Mountaineers are one of five teams - half the league - in the top 20 after Saturday’s games, with Kansas the highest at No. 4, followed by Texas at No. 10, K-State at No. 12 and Iowa State at No. 17. All 10 Big 12 teams are in the top 60 - TCU is No. 30, Baylor is No. 31, Oklahoma State is No. 42, Oklahoma is No. 47 and Texas Tech is No. 59.
Leading into last week’s games, Kansas, Texas, TCU, Baylor and Iowa State were in the top 25 of the AP Poll, while K-State and WVU were receiving votes - those teams were also represented in the USA TODAY Sports Coaches Poll, as well as Texas Tech receiving a vote. New polls are released on Mondays.
“I have thought back about the other leagues that I have been in and I’ve been blessed, man,” Huggins said Friday. “I’ve coached against what people consider the greatest coaches of all time. I’ve coached against them. I just didn’t do it game after game after game after game after game.”
The good news for the Mountaineers is that there is time to catch up with 15 Big 12 games - plus an SEC/Big 12 Challenge nonconference game against Auburn, who is No. 33 in the NET - remaining. That starts with a 7 p.m. game Wednesday against Baylor at the WVU Coliseum.
And despite the rough start to league play, the Mountaineers are still confident they can make a run.
“To be honest, I still think we’re as good,” WVU point guard Joe Toussaint said. “A lot of people might look at me crazy. I think it’s just taking an extra step and that just comes within you. I’m my own man, he’s his own man, but I can’t make him do something that he doesn’t want to do.
“As a team, we’re all just going to have to take a bigger step than what we’re taking right now, and that’s all it is. It’s just a little bit of hard work. It’s just a little bit of hard work, and if we do that, I promise you we’ll be able to smooth sail.”