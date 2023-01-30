Nationally-Recognized, Quality Local Journalism..

Click here to stay informed and subscribe to the Mountain State’s Trusted News Source.

Click #isupportlocal for more information on supporting our local journalists.


Learn more about HD Media

WVU-Auburn
Buy Now

WVU's Erik Stevenson drives against Auburn's Jaylin Williams during Saturday's game at the WVU Coliseum in Morgantown.

 KENNY KEMP | Gazette-Mail

MORGANTOWN - West Virginia will get round two against Big 12 teams started Tuesday with a 9 p.m. game against No. 15 TCU at Schollmaier Arena in Fort Worth, Texas.

The Mountaineers picked up a 74-65 win over the Horned Frogs on Jan. 18 at the WVU Coliseum, starting the team’s current stretch of three wins in the last four games.

Jared MacDonald covers WVU athletics. He can be reached at jmacdonald@hdmediallc.com. Follow @JMacDonaldSport on Twitter.