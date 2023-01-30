MORGANTOWN - West Virginia will get round two against Big 12 teams started Tuesday with a 9 p.m. game against No. 15 TCU at Schollmaier Arena in Fort Worth, Texas.
The Mountaineers picked up a 74-65 win over the Horned Frogs on Jan. 18 at the WVU Coliseum, starting the team’s current stretch of three wins in the last four games.
“I’m sure they’re going to adjust because we doubled all the ball screens the first time and [TCU coach] Jamie [Dixon] made a reference to it in a couple of his interviews afterwards,” WVU coach Bob Huggins said. “I’m sure they’re going to try to make some adjustments.
“I think we’re at the point where we’re getting fairly good at what we do, so we’ll probably just keep doing what we do.”
WVU (13-8 overall, 2-6 Big 12) started the league slate 0-5 before the win over then-No. 14 TCU. The Horned Frogs (16-5, 5-3) have since risen to No. 11 in the AP Poll with a win at then-No. 2 Kansas on Jan. 21, but fell to No. 15 in the latest poll released Monday after a blowout win against Oklahoma and an overtime loss at Mississippi State in their last two games.
The Horned Frogs have been shorthanded recently, however. Big 12 Preseason Player of the Year Mike Miles Jr., who leads the team in scoring with 18.1 points per game, left Saturday’s SEC/Big 12 Challenge game in Starkville, Mississippi, with an injury. Miles had 21 points in the previous meeting with WVU.
“I don’t think it changes them very much,” Huggins said. “They’ve got multiple guys that make shots. I watched a bunch of their games yesterday and when Miles has a bad day, they have a lot of other people that are very capable of stepping up. They’ve got at least three or four guys that are really, really good shooters and they’ve got guys that handle the ball well.
“Obviously he’s a great player and they’re going to miss him, but they’ve got a whole bunch of other guys who I think can step up for them.”
Starting big man Eddie Lampkin Jr. hasn’t played the last two games for TCU. The 6-foot-11, 263-pound sophomore center has averaged 7.7 points and a team-high 6.8 rebounds.
WVU controlled the first meeting early and grew its lead as high as 18 points in the first half, before fending off the Horned Frogs during the second half. The Mountaineers controlled the glass with the help of a double-double from Jimmy Bell Jr. and finished with a 31-18 advantage in the category, including 14 offensive rebounds WVU turned into 14 second-chance points. The Mountaineers also turned TCU over 19 times, resulting in 24 points.
Bell finished with 15 points and 12 rebounds. Kedrian Johnson had 20 points and Emmitt Matthews Jr. had 10 in the previous game.
“I think you can tweak some things [playing a team a second time later in the season], but I think by and large you do what you do,” Huggins said. “You do what you’re good at. You practice it all year.”
While the Mountaineers had unsuccessfully played close with their competition throughout the start of Big 12 play, the win over TCU kicked off a winning stretch. WVU followed with a loss to then-No. 7 Texas, before a 15-point win at Texas Tech and an 80-77 victory over then-No. 15 Auburn on Saturday in the SEC/Big 12 Challenge.
WVU is still low in the league standings - the Mountaineers have played each Big 12 team once, except for Iowa State, which they will first see Feb. 8 in Morgantown. At 2-6 in the standings, WVU is ahead of only Texas Tech - the Red Raiders are still winless in league play - Oklahoma is also 2-6, but already beat WVU in Norman, Oklahoma. Iowa State, Kansas State and Texas are all 6-2 in league play, while TCU, Baylor and Kansas are 5-3 and Oklahoma State is 3-5.
WVU received two points in the latest AP Poll after its two recent top-15 wins, but did not receive any in the coaches poll. The Mountaineers are No. 25 in the NET rankings and No. 20 in the KenPom ratings.
WVU is 18-4 all-time against TCU and 6-4 in Fort Worth. All four of the Horned Frogs’ wins over the Mountaineers have come at home.
Tuesday’s game will be televised on ESPNU.