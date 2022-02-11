MORGANTOWN -- Having snapped its seven-game losing streak with Tuesday’s 79-63 victory over Iowa State at the WVU Coliseum, the West Virginia University men's basketball team heads out for a two-game road swing in a three-day span to try to end another inglorious note -- a four-game road losing streak.
West Virginia, which is 14-9 overall and 3-7 in the Big 12, has two opportunities in the coming days to achieve its first Big 12 road win of the season -- Saturday at Oklahoma State (2 p.m. on ESPN2) and Monday at Kansas State (7 p.m. on ESPN2).
The Mountaineers defeated both the Wildcats (71-68 on Jan. 8) and Cowboys (70-60 on Jan. 11) in back-to-back contests at the WVU Coliseum right before the start of their seven-game slide.
Having stopped that skid, the Mountaineers have had a little more pep in their step the past few days. They hope they can take their renewed optimism on the road and replicate the performance that brought them a win on Wednesday.
“We made shots,” noted West Virginia coach Bob Huggins of the key to his team’s victory over Iowa State, in which WVU converted 22 of 44 field-goal attempts and 10 of 20 3-point tries. “Jalen [Bridges, who finished with 14 points] started the game off making two or three 3s, which got everyone going a little bit. Malik [Curry, 14 points] did a great job finishing the game.”
The return of Taz Sherman to WVU’s lineup against the Cyclones also was huge. The senior guard had missed the previous contest (a 60-53 loss to Texas Tech at the Coliseum) because of a concussion he suffered on Jan. 31 in an 81-77 defeat at Baylor.
Sherman is second in the Big 12 in scoring, averaging 18.7 points. He had 16 points in the win over Iowa State to go along with career-highs in both rebounds (eight) and assists (assists).
“Obviously, Taz coming back is a huge plus for us, a huge plus,” stated Huggins, who is the fourth-winningest Division I men’s basketball coach all-time with a career record of 914-391. He is six wins behind No. 3 on the list, Jim Calhoun. “Taz is a guy who can create his own. That’s kind of rare.”
Sherman missed not only a game but also a week of practice because of his concussion. The biggest concern for him upon his return was his conditioning.
“It’s hard to get into basketball shape if you don’t play basketball,” explained Huggins, who has been a head coach for 40 years, the past 15 at WVU. “You can get on a treadmill, a bike, whatever, but the stop, the start, the running, the jumping, the sliding, it’s a different cardio. Taz is a smart guy, and he understands.”
Sherman was a big part of West Virginia’s win over Oklahoma State earlier in the season. He had 13 points, though the Mountaineer who contributed the most offensively that night was Bridges, who equaled his career-high with 22 points. He was 10 of 10 from the foul line in that game, and as a team WVU was 21 of 22 from the charity stripe. That’s part of a 10-game Big 12 stretch in which has Bridges at the top of the conference in free-throw shooting (27 of 28, 96.4%, in league play), and as a team WVU is No. 1 in the Big 12 in foul shooting during conference games (79.2%).
The Mountaineer defense limited Oklahoma State to 39.7% shooting on field goals in that victory in Morgantown, holding the Cowboys' leading scorer, Avery Anderson (11.0 points per game), to nine points on 3-of-13 shooting and also forcing him into a game-high five turnovers.
Oklahoma State is 11-12 overall and 4-7 in the Big 12, but it is 7-5 at the Gallagher-Iba Arena. The Cowboys’ conference home wins include Texas (64-51), TCU (57-56) and last week over Oklahoma (64-55), to go along with an impressive road victory at then-No. 1 Baylor (61-54).
Because of a probation handed down by the NCAA, the Cowboys are not eligible for postseason play this year, but even without that carrot, they continue to play hard, says Huggins.
“They are awfully young,” noted Huggins of the Cowboys, who start one senior (6-foot-5 guard Isaac Likekele), one junior (Anderson, a 6-3 point guard) and three sophomores (6-5 guard Rondel Walker, 6-5 guard Bryce Thompson and 7-foot center Moussa Cisse). “They are getting more comfortable with the system.
“Mike [Boyton, who is 83-70 in his five seasons as OSU’s head coach] has done an unbelievable job,” added West Virginia’s coach, whose Mountaineers are 11-10 all-time against Oklahoma State, which includes a 6-3 mark in Stillwater. “To do what he’s done with the guys knowing they can’t play in the conference tournament or the NCAA Tournament and to still compete the way they’ve competed, he’s done a remarkable job.”
Following Saturday’s contest in Stillwater, WVU will make the relatively short plane ride to Manhattan, Kansas, for a Monday night meeting with K-State (12-11, 4-7). After that, the Mountaineers will have just six regular-season games remaining.