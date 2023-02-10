West Virginia forward Emmitt Matthews Jr. (1) is defended by Iowa State guard Jaren Holmes (13) during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game on Wednesday, Feb. 8, 2023, in Morgantown, W.Va. (AP Photo/Kathleen Batten)
West Virginia has won five of its last seven games, and one of the two losses came against the top team in the conference -- Texas.
The Mountaineers will get another shot at the No. 5 Longhorns on Saturday at noon ET at the Moody Center in Austin.
It’s a quick turnaround for WVU (15-9 overall, 4-7 Big 12) to get to Texas and face the Longhorns (19-5, 8-3) after knocking off No. 11 Iowa State on Wednesday night in Morgantown, 76-71, but coach Bob Huggins will rely on the previous game between the two to prepare for the second meeting of the regular season.
“We’ve played them before -- that helps,” Huggins said of the Longhorns after the win over Iowa State. “I think we can look at film, our guys can look at film and see the mistakes that we made, which ought to help us prepare better for this time.”
WVU’s current stretch of five wins in seven games started with a victory over then-No. 14 TCU after an 0-5 start to league play. The only other loss during the stretch came to the Horned Frogs in Fort Worth, Texas.
The Mountaineers followed the TCU win with a 69-61 loss to Texas in Morgantown, when the Longhorns were ranked seventh nationally.
WVU hung close with Texas for much of the first meeting, but 20 turnovers and missed free throws at inopportune times proved costly in the loss. The Mountaineers also battled foul trouble from forwards Jimmy Bell Jr. and Mohamed Wague much of the night, and Texas notched 32 of its 69 points in the paint.
Texas leading scorer Marcus Carr had 23 points in the previous game against WVU, with 19 of those coming in the second half. Timmy Allen, Texas’ third-leading scorer at 11.1 points per game -- just behind Sir’Jabari Rice’s 11.2 -- was limited to just two points.
Kedrian Johnson led WVU with a season-high 22 points in the loss, and he’s coming off a game where he matched that point total against the Cyclones. Tre Mitchell, who transferred to the Mountaineers from Texas in the offseason, had 12 points in the loss to his former team.
“Go back and watch the film,” said Emmitt Matthews Jr., who had a season-high 20 points in the win over Iowa State. “I think right now it’s looking at the second half of Big 12 conference play. A lot of people’s play style changes as you get deeper into conference, so we’ve got to watch more film. We’re probably going to watch a bunch, a bunch, a bunch of film tomorrow and try to prepare our best.
“They’re going to be running different sets, they’re going to be playing different rotations, they’re going to have guys out there that probably didn’t touch the floor the first time we played, so that’s just how this conference is. It’s just a quick turnaround and you’ve got to adjust. I wouldn’t rather be with anybody than our team right here and hopefully we can go get some.”
Texas holds a 16-10 lead in the all-time series, including wins in the last three meetings, five of the last six and eight of the last 10.