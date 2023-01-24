MORGANTOWN -- West Virginia and Texas Tech have both struggled to find wins since the start of Big 12 Conference play, and now the two teams at the bottom of the league will meet up in Lubbock, Texas.
The Mountaineers and Red Raiders are set to face off in a 7 p.m. ET game Wednesday at United Supermarkets Arena.
WVU (11-8 overall, 1-6 Big 12) has the only conference win this season between the two teams after last week’s victory over then-No. 14 TCU. Texas Tech (10-9, 0-7) is the last remaining winless team in Big 12 play.
Despite the lack of wins between the two, the Mountaineers will likely face a tough environment in Lubbock. Texas Tech had a 29-game home winning streak snapped in its first home conference game, when the Red Raiders fell 75-72 to Kansas. Texas Tech is averaging 13,366 fans per home game this season and 14,206 in league play -- both marks are the second-best in the Big 12, with only Kansas ahead -- and WVU hasn't won a true road game against a Big 12 team since beating TCU in Fort Worth, Texas, on Feb. 23, 2021.
“I told the guys yesterday this is probably going to be the second-best environment we’ve played so far," said WVU assistant coach Josh Eilert, who was responsible for the scout on Texas Tech and filled in for coach Bob Huggins in the pregame news conference Tuesday because of a change in schedule. "They’re still packing that place regardless of what they’ve done record-wise and their struggles. They’re really putting people in the seats and their student section’s as good as anybody in the country.
"Second to Xavier -- Xavier’s a really hard environment for us -- and we’ve got to get in there and stay together and work together and figure out how we come out of there with the win.”
WVU is coming off a 69-61 loss to then-No. 7 Texas on Saturday at the WVU Coliseum. The Mountaineers struggled offensively, committing 20 turnovers, and will face a Texas Tech team that’s sixth in the Big 12 in scoring defense with 66.5 points allowed per game.
WVU is fifth in the league with 77 points per game this season, but in Big 12 play that number has dropped to 69.6 points per game.
“They have a lot of size,” Eilert said of the Red Raiders. “In a lot of ways defensively, they’re going to throw a lot of people at you. (Texas Tech coach) Mark Adams has been notorious for his defense, so isolations are going to be a struggle for anybody.
“Like I told our team last night in the scouting report, more than any time ever we’re going to have to really move the ball. If we don’t move the ball from side to side and really pass it and share it, we’re going to struggle.”
Texas Tech is averaging 75.2 points this season, but just 64 in league play. Kevin Obanor leads the Red Raiders with 14.7 points per game, while De’Vion Harmon, Pop Isaacs and Fardaws Aimaq each add double-figure scoring with 12.1, 12.1 and 10 points per game, respectively. Aimaq has only appeared in three games after recently returning from injury.
Jaylon Tyson and Daniel Batcho -- who Eilert said has seen minutes decrease with Aimaq’s return -- both add more than nine points per game.
“They’re different than a lot of teams in our league to where they’re relying on a lot of freshmen,” Eilert said of Texas Tech. “To rely on freshmen on the defensive end is usually more of a struggle than relying on them on the offensive end because, night in and night out, as you see in the Big 12, it is a grind.
“Texas Tech, probably in any other league, is probably top three or four in any other league in the country. They are a really, really good team, but in a lot of ways they might have their struggles on the defensive end, where in the past that was their strength.”
Despite the poor records in their first seven Big 12 games, the Mountaineers and Red Raiders have been close.
Texas Tech is coming off a 68-58 loss at now-No. 5 Kansas State on Saturday, but five of the Red Raiders’ seven league losses have been by single digits. The only truly lopsided final score Texas Tech has had came at Iowa State on Jan. 10, 84-50.
Texas Tech has the worst NET ranking of the 10 Big 12 teams at 73rd, and the Red Raiders are 65th in KenPom.
WVU has lost six conference games by an average of 6.7 points. All but a 76-62 loss to Kansas have been decided by single digits. The Mountaineers -- who have played the fifth-toughest schedule in the country, according to the latest NCAA SOS ratings -- are 30th in the NET rankings and 28th in the KenPom ratings.
“We’re still right there, and I keep telling those guys that,” Eilert said. “We’re 30 in the NET, and there’s a lot of things that can go our way if we can get this thing turned.”
The Mountaineers lead the all-time series 16-8. The series is tied 5-5 in Lubbock.
Wednesday’s game will be televised on ESPNU.