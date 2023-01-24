Nationally-Recognized, Quality Local Journalism..

MORGANTOWN -- West Virginia and Texas Tech have both struggled to find wins since the start of Big 12 Conference play, and now the two teams at the bottom of the league will meet up in Lubbock, Texas.

The Mountaineers and Red Raiders are set to face off in a 7 p.m. ET game Wednesday at United Supermarkets Arena.

Jared MacDonald covers WVU athletics. He can be reached at jmacdonald@hdmediallc.com. Follow @JMacDonaldSport on Twitter.

