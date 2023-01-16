MORGANTOWN - West Virginia University announced the hiring of DerMarr Johnson as a men’s basketball assistant coach on Monday.
Johnson played one season at Cincinnati for WVU coach Bob Huggins in 1999-2000 before playing 16 seasons of professional basketball, with seven of those in the NBA.
“Obviously, DerMarr is a guy who I know very well,” Huggins said in a news release. “He has a great amount of experience, from being the National Player of the Year in high school, to the Conference USA Freshman of the Year, to the NBA and to a 16-year professional basketball career.
“He’s extremely well-liked by former players, coaches and fans alike. He has a tremendous presence in the Washington, D.C. area, being one of the most-recognized athletes to come out of there in a long time. I’m thrilled that he’s joining our program and look forward to him getting on the court.”
Johnson will begin his duties with the Mountaineers once all policies and procedures for new hires at the school are complete, according to a release announcing his hiring.
The addition to the staff comes less than a week after the program announced it was parting ways with longtime associate head coach Larry Harrison. The announcement about Harrison, who spent 24 years coaching with Huggins, including the last 16 at WVU, no longer being on staff came Thursday, after the Mountaineers lost at home Wednesday to Baylor to fall to 0-4 in Big 12 play.
Johnson, a Washington, D.C., native, had been working as director of player development at Cincinnati since May 2021. He joined the staff at Cincinnati in 2017 as a student assistant.
“I'm excited for this opportunity to work with my coach, and I'm looking forward to getting to know and working with the players and staff," Johnson said in a news release. "I can't wait to get started to help this basketball program.”
While together with Huggins at Cincinnati, Johnson -- a 6-foot-9 guard -- averaged 13 points and 3.7 rebounds per game and was named Conference USA’s Freshman of the Year. The Bearcats were ranked No. 1 for 12 weeks that season.
Johnson was taken with the sixth pick of the 2000 NBA Draft by the Atlanta Hawks. He played for the Hawks from 2000-03, the New York Knicks from 2003-04, the Denver Nuggets from 2004-07 and the San Antonio Spurs from 2007-08. He made 344 appearances in NBA games with 136 starts.
His professional playing career continued until 2016, with spots in China, Italy, Saudi Arabia, Venezuela, Colombia, Lebanon, the Philippines, Argentina, Puerto Rico and the Dominican Republic.
Johnson was a consensus McDonald’s Parade Magazine and USA Today high school All-American, as well as Parade’s National High School Player of the Year, in 1999 at Maine Central Institute in Pittsfield, Maine.
WVU is coming off a 77-76 loss at Oklahoma on Saturday. The Mountaineers are scheduled to return home for their next two games. WVU will face No. 14 TCU on Wednesday at 7 p.m. at the WVU Coliseum before taking on No. 7 Texas on Saturday.