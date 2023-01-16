Nationally-Recognized, Quality Local Journalism..

MORGANTOWN - West Virginia University announced the hiring of DerMarr Johnson as a men’s basketball assistant coach on Monday.

Johnson played one season at Cincinnati for WVU coach Bob Huggins in 1999-2000 before playing 16 seasons of professional basketball, with seven of those in the NBA.

