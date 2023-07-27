Nationally-Recognized, Quality Local Journalism..

MORGANTOWN -- West Virginia has added a senior adviser to its men’s basketball staff.

The Mountaineers announced the addition of veteran coach James Dickey, who has more than 30 years of Division I experience, on Thursday.

Jared MacDonald covers WVU athletics. He can be reached at jmacdonald@hdmediallc.com. Follow @JMacDonaldSport on Twitter.

