MORGANTOWN -- West Virginia has added a senior adviser to its men’s basketball staff.
The Mountaineers announced the addition of veteran coach James Dickey, who has more than 30 years of Division I experience, on Thursday.
“I am thrilled to be able to add coach Dickey to our men’s basketball staff,” WVU interim coach Josh Eilert said in a news release. “His experience and his resume speak for themselves, and he has seen it all. Coach Dickey will be an outstanding resource to me, our staff and, of course, to our players. We’ve already had numerous conversations, and we are anxious for him to get to Morgantown, as is he.”
Dickey has had head coaching stints at Texas Tech from 1991-2001 and at Houston from 2010-14. He went 228-186 as a coach.
“I am thrilled and honored to become a member of West Virginia basketball, joining coach Eilert, his dedicated staff and players,” Dickey said in a news release. “This presents a remarkable opportunity for me to be a part of an exceptional university renowned for its academic excellence and tradition-rich basketball program.
“During my interactions with coach Eilert, I was thoroughly impressed with his visionary leadership, unwavering loyalty and genuine concern for the players and staff he has assembled. The insightful conversations I’ve had with the staff have been positive, enthusiastic and highly informative. I am excited to join the esteemed athletic staff and have the privilege of working under the guidance of [athletic director] Wren Baker and [deputy athletic director] Steve Uryasz, both of whom I hold in the highest regard and have had the pleasure of working with in the past.”
The new senior adviser also worked as an assistant coach at Oklahoma State from 2002-08 and 2014-16, Texas Tech from 1990-91, Kentucky from 1985-89, Arkansas from 1981-85 and Central Arkansas from 1979-81.
WVU announced the promotion of Eilert to interim coach in June following the arrest and resignation of then-coach Bob Huggins, who has since disputed the resignation. It is Eilert’s first head coaching post.
Baker said during Eilert’s introductory news conference that the school would look into hiring a senior adviser. Baker received his master’s degree from Oklahoma State, and from 2001-05 he worked with the Cowboys men’s basketball program under Eddie Sutton as a graduate assistant and basketball operations assistant. Dickey worked with Sutton at Arkansas, Kentucky and Oklahoma State.
Dickey’s career started as an assistant at Harding College in Arkansas from 1976-77, and his first head coaching job was at the prep level with Harding Academy.
“The Big 12 Conference is known for its elite status, attracting immense interest and excitement from loyal and passionate fans,” Dickey said in the release. “The Big 12 presents challenges, but also offers unparalleled opportunities for our team to compete at the highest level and gain significant exposure for the state, university and our talented players.
“Having had the pleasure of visiting Morgantown, I can attest that West Virginia is truly a special place with great people. My family and I are eagerly looking forward to embracing the Mountaineer spirit and becoming part of this community. Together, we will strive to contribute to the rich legacy of West Virginia basketball and bring further success to the university.”
WVU has named DerMarr Johnson, Da’Sean Butler, Alex Ruoff and Jordan McCabe as assistants under Eilert for the 2023-24 season. Baker has said a national search for a permanent coach will take place at the conclusion of the upcoming season.
The Mountaineers are scheduled to open the year Nov. 6 against Missouri State in Morgantown.