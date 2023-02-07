MORGANTOWN -- West Virginia is coming off its most lopsided win since the start of Big 12 play and will try to keep rolling against No. 11 Iowa State when the two face off at 7 p.m. Wednesday at the WVU Coliseum.
The Mountaineers dismantled Oklahoma 93-61 on Saturday for their fourth win in the last six games and now welcome the Cyclones, who sit second in the Big 12 Conference standings.
Now, how do they have a repeat of Saturday’s performance?
“We’ve got to guard better, but we are guarding better. I think their approach has been better,” WVU coach Bob Huggins said. “The fact of the matter is if everybody played to their potential, we’re really good. Everybody hasn’t. … I don’t think anybody would say we’re like the team we were -- we’re not. I think we’re better.”
WVU (14-9 overall, 3-7 Big 12) has been riding the hot hand of Erik Stevenson in the last two games played at the Coliseum. The Mountaineers had a loss at then-No. 15 TCU between the win over Oklahoma and a defeat of Auburn on Jan. 28 in the SEC/Big 12 Challenge.
Stevenson has scored a combined 65 points in the last two games the Mountaineers have played at home, including a career-high 34 in the win over the Sooners. He is now averaging a team-best 14.9 points per game and is shooting more than 38% from the arc as he came out of a slump early in league play.
Tre Mitchell, Joe Toussaint and Kedrian Johnson are also scoring in double figures on average for WVU. The Mountaineers are scoring 77.6 points per game this season, which ranks third in the Big 12.
They’ll have a tough challenge Wednesday, however, as the Cyclones (16-6, 7-3) come to Morgantown with statistically the best defense in the league. Iowa State is allowing just 61 points per game this season.
Iowa State has the top rebounding margin in the league since the start of Big 12 play -- the 4.9 margin is slightly ahead of WVU’s 4.6 -- and the top turnover margin as well. The Cyclones are only behind TCU in steals against league opponents.
“Offensively, they run good stuff, so they don’t put themselves in bad positions in transition,” Huggins said. “They’re a really good transition defensive team, so everybody has to play against their set defense.
"And they’ve got shot-blockers. I think they’re harder to score [on] around the goal, and they’re harder to drive it at because of their shot blockers, but they also go back and fortify the lane.”
Jaren Holmes leads Iowa State with 13.6 points per game, and Gabe Kalscheur and Caleb Grill add 13.2 and 10.7, respectively. For the season, Iowa State is eighth in the league in scoring at 70.7 points per game.
Huggins believes the Mountaineers are playing better defensively as a whole.
“Credit to [Iowa State], they turn people over, but I just feel like we have smart enough guys to not put ourselves in those positions,” Toussaint said. “Obviously turnovers happen throughout the course of the game, but I just feel like if we don’t put ourselves in bad positions, then we’ll be fine.”
The Cyclones have been perfect at home this season behind an average crowd of 13,194 at Hilton Coliseum in Ames, Iowa, but have slipped on the road -- though not by much.
Iowa State beat Kansas its last time out, but was coming off a three-point overtime loss at Texas Tech and was beaten by 17 the game before that at Missouri. The Cyclones also had a two-point loss at Oklahoma State and a two-point loss at Kansas.
“That’s one of the points coach [DerMarr Johnson] told us with his scout. That was one of the points he told us -- they’re a completely different team on the road and that’s no knock on them,” said Toussaint, who transferred to WVU from Iowa. “They’re still a really good team, but there’s holes in their game when they get on the road.
“I feel like it’s really hard to play in the Hilton -- that crowd is ridiculous; their fan base is ridiculous. They don’t have that behind them when they’re on the road, so I feel like that’s why they struggle a little bit.”
Iowa State is the only Big 12 team WVU hasn’t faced yet this season. The Mountaineers will play in Ames on Feb. 27.
WVU leads the series with Iowa State 12-9, and the Mountaineers have won 11 of the last 14 regular-season meetings. WVU is 8-2 against the Cyclones in Morgantown, with seven straight wins.
Wednesday’s game will be televised on ESPN2.