MORGANTOWN -- West Virginia is coming off its most lopsided win since the start of Big 12 play and will try to keep rolling against No. 11 Iowa State when the two face off at 7 p.m. Wednesday at the WVU Coliseum.

The Mountaineers dismantled Oklahoma 93-61 on Saturday for their fourth win in the last six games and now welcome the Cyclones, who sit second in the Big 12 Conference standings.

