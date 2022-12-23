West Virginia forward James Okonkwo (32) protects the ball from Stony Brook center Rocco Muratori (34) during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game Thursday, Dec. 22, 2022, in Morgantown, W.Va. (William Wotring/The Dominion-Post via AP)
West Virginia guard Joe Toussaint, second from left, is fouled by Stony Brook guard Toby Onyekonwu, left, during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game Thursday, Dec. 22, 2022, in Morgantown, W.Va. (William Wotring/The Dominion-Post via AP)
William Wotring
MORGANTOWN - Bob Huggins said following West Virginia’s 75-64 win over Stony Brook at the WVU Coliseum on Thursday that he could sense bad energy in the days leading up to the game.
It was a game the Mountaineers felt should have been won by a much larger margin against the low-major Seawolves, the final game before the team separates for a four-day Christmas break and the final game the Mountaineers will play before opening its Big 12 slate Dec. 31 at Kansas State.
“You play that bad and you’re more excited about going home than you are about getting better, you probably ought to stay home,” Huggins said.
The game marked a disappointing conclusion - despite four straight wins - to the end of the main nonconference slate. WVU does have a break in Big 12 action Jan. 28 to face Auburn in the SEC/Big 12 Challenge.
In the last week, the Mountaineers took down Buffalo and Stony Brook - without starting forward Emmitt Matthews Jr. - to move to 10-2. In the 96-78 win over the Bulls on Sunday, WVU didn’t pull away until after the second media timeout in the second half. On Thursday, Stony Brook was within a point early in the second half, before WVU eventually pulled ahead by as many as 19 points in what ended up being an 11-point win.
“I could sense that in shootaround. I could sense that in warmups. I’m always telling guys to lock in, I’m always telling guys to be focused and we just weren’t,” WVU fifth-year guard Erik Stevenson said. “We weren’t for the Buffalo game the first half, we weren’t for this game for the first 30 minutes. Just two bad performances back-to-back in my opinion. If we do that our next two games we’ll be coming back here 0-2 in Big 12 play.”
Sophomore guard Kobe Johnson got the start in place of Matthews in WVU’s last two games, but on Thursday he didn’t play at all in the second half. Huggins said he was trying “to get some of those guys who practice every day that don’t get to play very much” some time. The Mountaineers went 11 players deep in the win.
WVU also went with four guards at times without Matthews and because Huggins was “sick of watching the other guys.” The Hall of Fame coach pointed to several things the team did poorly, including passing, defense, rebounding and fouling.
“This is a hard game if you don’t love it,” Huggins said. “If you don’t love basketball, it’s not going to be very good to you.”
Stevenson, who had 16 points in Thursday’s win, said the team is learning to play together offensively with the four-guard lineup, but that the team has some tricks up their sleeves for the start of Big 12 play.
“We haven’t even pulled out some of the things we do in practice, defensively especially,” Stevenson said. “I think there’s things that are going to be coming in the near future that are going to be good for us and bad for our opponents and good for the fan base. Our fan base is going to love it.”
Despite being unhappy with the performance, WVU has won four games in a row heading into Big 12 play after falling at Xavier on Dec. 3 in the Big East-Big 12 Battle. The Mountaineers’ only other loss this season was to Purdue.
WVU is confident it can come back and regroup after the Christmas break.
“It was two back-to-back bad performances, but I’m glad we got the W,” said WVU guard Joe Toussaint, who had 12 points in the win over Stony Brook. “I think everybody’s just ready to go home and see their families. I think after we see our families, we’re going to regroup, lock in, come back with a better mindset."
The next step for WVU in now Big 12 play. The Mountaineers are scheduled to face Kansas State in Manhattan, Kansas, in a 7 p.m. ET game Dec. 31, before heading down to Oklahoma State for their second league game.
“The Big 12 is the best league in the country. Don’t get me wrong, I’m happy. I’m just not pleased with how we ended our preseason. I think it’s good for us, though, a little bit. It kind of humbles us a little bit - not humbles everybody, but humbles some guys,” Stevenson said. “ … It kind of opens our eyes a little bit, but we’re going to go home, we’re going to see our family for a little bit, we’re going to regroup and we’re going to come back and win the Big 12.”