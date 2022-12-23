Nationally-Recognized, Quality Local Journalism..

MORGANTOWN - Bob Huggins said following West Virginia’s 75-64 win over Stony Brook at the WVU Coliseum on Thursday that he could sense bad energy in the days leading up to the game.

It was a game the Mountaineers felt should have been won by a much larger margin against the low-major Seawolves, the final game before the team separates for a four-day Christmas break and the final game the Mountaineers will play before opening its Big 12 slate Dec. 31 at Kansas State.

