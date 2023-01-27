Nationally-Recognized, Quality Local Journalism..

West Virginia Texas Tech Basketball

West Virginia’s guard Erik Stevenson drives against Texas Tech during an NCAA college basketball game Wednesday in Lubbock, Texas.

 Annie Rice | Lubbock Avalanche-Journal via AP

MORGANTOWN — West Virginia will get the action started in this year’s SEC/Big 12 Challenge with a noon game Saturday against No. 15 Auburn at the WVU Coliseum.

It is the first of 10 games Saturday between Big 12 and SEC programs, providing a break in the league schedules for the teams involved. The Mountaineers are coming off a 76-61 win at Texas Tech on Wednesday.

Jared MacDonald covers WVU athletics.

@JMacDonaldSport on Twitter.

