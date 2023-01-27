MORGANTOWN — West Virginia will get the action started in this year’s SEC/Big 12 Challenge with a noon game Saturday against No. 15 Auburn at the WVU Coliseum.
It is the first of 10 games Saturday between Big 12 and SEC programs, providing a break in the league schedules for the teams involved. The Mountaineers are coming off a 76-61 win at Texas Tech on Wednesday.
“We’ve had success with [challenge games], and then there’s ones we’ve struggled with,” WVU coach Bob Huggins said. “I think it’s kind of a refresher a little bit for our guys instead of constantly playing in league play. I think this is good, particularly when you get to play at home.”
The Tigers (16-4) don’t provide much of a break for the Mountaineers (12-8), however.
Auburn is coming off a loss at home to Texas A&M, but the Tigers are ranked 15th in the AP poll, 16th in the coaches poll and 30th in the NET rankings. WVU, during its 2-6 start to Big 12 play, has already played teams currently ranked No. 5, 9, 10, 11 and 17 in the AP poll, and will see No. 11 TCU in Fort Worth, Texas, and No. 12 Iowa State in two of the next three games following the matchup with Auburn.
WVU has only the seventh-best NET ranking among Big 12 teams and they’re still No. 25.
The Mountaineers have also played nonconference games against now-No. 1 Purdue and now-No. 13 Xavier. The latter was part of the Big East-Big 12 Battle.
Nine of the current top 17 teams in the AP Poll are on WVU’s schedule this season. The Mountaineers have played the fourth-toughest schedule in the country, according to the latest NCAA SOS ratings.
“We’ve played, I think, a really hard league schedule,” Huggins said. "But I think everybody does — it’s a hard, hard league. Nonconference, we’ve played some really hard teams, but I think you’re supposed to. That’s part of it.”
Saturday will mark the final SEC/Big 12 Challenge. ESPN announced in late November the event would come to a close with the formation of the ACC/SEC Challenge set to start in the 2023-24 season.
Huggins doesn’t believe it’s necessary for the Big 12 to seek out another league for a similar event.
“I don’t know why we would need one,” he said. “The numbers tell you it is far and away the hardest league and all the people who come up with the numbers continue to say that you could pretty much fill the top five spots with all Big 12 teams and conceivably more than that. When you’re in a league that’s that good — and I think everybody has said that — I think other people ought to worry about playing in our league, not vice versa.”
WVU has struggled in the SEC/Big 12 Challenge since joining the league and has just a 2-7 record in the event. The Mountaineers lost 77-68 at Arkansas last year, and the program’s last win in the challenge came in the 2019-20 season against Missouri in Morgantown.
The Big 12 is 4-3-2 in the challenge, but has lost the last two. The leagues tied in 2020. The Big 12 has won just one of the last six challenges.
Huggins doesn’t believe results Saturday could take away from the fact many believe the Big 12 to be the toughest league.
“Let them go through what we go through on a year-by-year basis. We’re playing the best teams in the country year by year,” Huggins said. “You can say what you want about any other league — there’s not Kansas in any other league that’s done what Kansas has done.
“You go back and look at the strength of what our people do in the NCAA Tournament, strength of what our people do out of conference. No, it’s not close. Let them do it. Let them try. I’ve coached in those leagues and I’ve coached against those guys and it’s not the same.”
WVU may not be at full strength for Saturday’s game, either. Point guard Kedrian Johnson missed most of the second half at Texas Tech with an ankle injury. Huggins said Emmitt Matthews Jr. didn’t practice Thursday and James Okonkwo is banged up. Huggins said he would not know the status of players until after Friday’s practice.
Auburn enters averaging 72.2 points per game this season, and the Tigers are now home to a familiar face for Huggins. Johni Broome has averaged 13.3 points and 8.5 rebounds in his first season at Auburn after transferring from Morehead State, where he faced WVU in the first round of the 2021 NCAA Tournament. The 6-foot-10, 235-pound forward had a near double-double with 10 points and nine rebounds in that game.
Wendell Green Jr. leads the Tigers with 13.9 points and Jaylin Williams adds double-figure scoring with 10.7 per game.
“Their athleticism [stands out],” Huggins said. “They’ve got great athleticism and they’ve got a great post player [Broome]. He gave us fits when he was a freshman.”
The all-time series between Auburn and WVU is tied 2-2. The Mountaineers won the last meeting in 2007 during the Big East/SEC Challenge in Birmingham, Alabama.
Saturday’s game will be televised on ESPN.