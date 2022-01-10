After Oklahoma State’s appeal of NCAA sanctions was denied in November, the Cowboys were forced to serve a one-year postseason ban this season, meaning the program cannot qualify for the NCAA Tournament.
But Oklahoma State sure isn’t playing like a program with no postseason future.
The Cowboys (8-5 overall, 1-1 Big 12 Conference) picked up a 64-51 win over now-No. 21 Texas on Saturday, adding a quality win to their resume. Although that resume won’t much matter in terms of tournament seeding, it hasn’t changed the effort or quality on the floor.
That is the next hurdle for West Virginia as the Mountaineers welcome in the Cowboys for a 9 p.m. tipoff Tuesday at the WVU Coliseum. The game will air on ESPNU.
“They’re good, they play well together,” West Virginia coach Bob Huggins said of the Cowboys. “I’ve watched them play several times, they play really hard. We’ve had great games.
“It hasn’t been one team dominating the other team, it’s been really good games.”
Indeed, since WVU (12-2, 1-1) joined the Big 12 for the 2012-2013 season, the Cowboys have a slim 10-9 advantage in 19 meetings, winning two of the three matchups last year, the last of which came in a 72-69 decision in a Big 12 tournament quarterfinal.
Though Cade Cunningham, the team’s leading scorer as a freshman last season, was taken with the No. 1 overall pick by the Detroit Pistons in the NBA Draft, several of the Cowboys who have played big parts in prior meetings are still in Stillwater, Oklahoma.
Junior guard Avery Anderson notched his career high with 31 points at West Virginia in the regular-season finale a year ago and leads the Cowboys at 11.6 points per game this season. Senior guard Bryce Williams is just behind at 11.5 points per game.
Also returning area senior guard Isaac Likekele (7.2 points, six rebounds per game), sophomore forward Matthew-Alexander Moncrieffe (5.7 points, 4.9 rebounds) and brothers Kalib and Keylan Boone, who average 15.1 points and 6.5 rebounds per contest between them.
“They got about everybody back,” Huggins observed. “Likekele hurt us a couple of years ago, he actually just took over the game. Both the Boone brothers have played really well against us. They’re as athletic as can be. They’re a really good team.”
But does that familiarity help in terms of scouting and game planning?
“No, I’d just assume he had bad players that I didn’t know anything about,” Huggins deadpanned.
The Mountaineer coach also credited Oklahoma State coach Mike Boynton, who has had the unenviable task of trying to motivate his squad without any chance of a tournament berth as an incentive.
“I think it would be really hard, but I think you appeal to their pride and the fact that everybody that plays at this level wants to continue to play somewhere,” Huggins said. “So you have to have a resume to be able to go play somewhere.”
Tuesday’s game kick-starts what’s sure to be a brutal stretch of games early in conference play for the Mountaineers. After the game with the Cowboys, WVU will play road games at No. 9 Kansas (Saturday) and No. 19 Texas Tech (Jan. 22) sandwiched around a home date against No. 1 Baylor on Jan. 18.
Then, after a home game against Oklahoma and a nonconference trip to Arkansas, the Mountaineers will travel to Baylor (Jan. 31) and host Texas Tech (Feb. 5) before welcoming in No. 15 Iowa State (Feb. 8) and making the return trip to Stillwater to face Oklahoma State again on Feb. 12.
Yet, that’s life in the Big 12, which, with the amazing turnaround of the Cyclones from a two-win season a year ago to the top 15, is even better this year than it was last year.
“This league is hard, it’s really hard,” Huggins admitted. “For what anybody wants to think or say, it’s harder on us than it is anybody else because of the travel. The travel is brutal.
“For a lot of years, it was Kansas and then everybody else. It might be Baylor and everyone else now, but I don’t know. We should’ve beat Baylor a year ago and the guy throws one in from half court and that’s after we miss two free throws. Or maybe it was four. Anybody can be beat, but I think Baylor has kind of set themselves apart like Kansas did before.”
Huggins also gave an update on backup point guard Malik Curry, noting that while Curry has not practiced since injuring his ankle in a win over Kansas State on Saturday, he expects him to play on Monday.