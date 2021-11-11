Friday's Pitt-WVU basketball showdown brings with it the kind of game that falls under the old cliché about throwing the records out the window.
That would be just fine with visiting Pitt, which fell 78-63 to the Citadel on Tuesday. But that likely won’t matter in terms of the intensity of the matchup, nor to a sellout crowd at the WVU Coliseum.
West Virginia and the Panthers will renew the Backyard Brawl after not playing last season in a COVID-shortened year, with tip scheduled for 8:30 p.m. in Morgantown. The game will air on ESPNU.
The Mountaineers weren’t exactly spectacular either in a 60-53 conquest of Oakland on Tuesday, but none of that will matter to an expected crowd of 14,001, believed to be the first sellout in Morgantown ever in the month of November.
“It’s huge for us, it’s huge for the school,” WVU guard Sean McNeil said on Thursday. “It’s a game we definitely look forward to every year. There’s always something more electric about a rivalry game. We definitely marked it on the calendar and we’re excited.”
The Mountaineers have won the last four meetings between the schools, including matchups in 2017, 2018 and 2019. Friday’s contest will mark the first in Morgantown since 2018 and only the second since Jan. 30, 2012, the last game between the schools as rivals in the Big East Conference.
A year after COVID restrictions capped attendance at the Coliseum to 25%, the Mountaineers opened the 2021-2022 slate with 9,408 on hand Tuesday to watch the win over Oakland. But Tuesday promises to be something else, both in terms of the number of fans as well as their intensity.
“Having 14,000 in there, it’s long overdue and I know we’re all super excited for it,” McNeil said.
As for the game itself, it promises to be a matchup between two teams that have plenty to work on, especially if the season openers were any indication.
For the Mountaineers, it was most notably a 48-33 rebounding disadvantage, something WVU coach Bob Huggins and players both promised would be addressed.
Huggins went into further detail describing the problems that plagued the team on the glass.
“A lot of it was effort,” Huggins said. “It’s effort, it’s technique -- 74% of missed shots go opposite, they go over the rim, and the ones that don’t go over the rim hit the rim and bounce backward toward the shooter, and that’s really where everyone is because everybody runs to the ball. It’s not that hard to rebound it, honestly, if you’ll just get opposite and get inside of whoever is there.
"We didn’t do any of that [against Oakland] and we missed enough shots. We missed enough shots to maybe set a record.”
While WVU, Pitt was falling short of doing the same. The Citadel rained down 13 3-pointers on the Panthers, including eight from guard Jason Roche.
When Huggins watched the film it wasn’t necessarily a deficiency from the Pitt defense that stood out to him. It was better offense from the Citadel.
“It’s one of those things where they played a team where they made shots,” Huggins said. “I watched it three or four times. They made shots, and they made hard shots. It wasn’t just standing out there shooting step-in 3s, they drove it, pitched it, they did a really good job. I think probably -- and I probably shouldn’t say this -- I just think [Pitt] didn’t expect that. They’ll expect what they’re going to get from us much like we’re going to expect what they bring to us.”
If the first game is any indication, the Panthers will throw a heaping helping of 6-foot-9 forward John Hugley at the Mountaineers. Hugley went for 27 points and 10 rebounds in the opener.
“Hugley is a guy I know well,” Huggins said. “Playing the way we were playing at the time he was being recruited, we were more into pressing and running and those things, but he’s done a great job of taking care of himself. He’s got great hands.”
Panthers coach Jeff Capel has assembled a big team and Huggins pointed to that being a possible issue.
But WVU coaches and players believe Pitt has the talent to overcome its earl- season stumble, and they’re preparing to take the Panthers’ best and shot.
“Pitt is a good team, the Citadel obviously played well,” McNeil said. “Pitt watched film and they’re going to make a lot of corrections. They’re going to come in ready to play. It’s a big rivalry game, they’ll be ready.”