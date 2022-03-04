While West Virginia has continued to falter over its final hectic closing stretch to Big 12 Conference play, TCU has done the opposite, taking advantage of big matchups to solidify its NCAA Tournament resume.
The Horned Frogs will enter Saturday’s regular-season finale at the WVU Coliseum having won three of its last five, including home wins over No. 6 Kansas and No. 12 Texas Tech, while West Virginia comes in having lost 13 of its last 14 games to fall well out of postseason discussions.
So, as much as the Mountaineers are preparing for the contest against TCU, which will tip off at 2 p.m. and air on ESPN+/Big 12 Now, WVU coach Bob Huggins is also looking well past that and is already trying to figure out the best way to move forward.
“We’ll fix it,” Huggins said during a Zoom news conference on Friday.
Yet Huggins admitted that he never could have foreseen just how bad it’s gotten as the losses have piled up.
“I would’ve never thought this would have happened,” Huggins said. “I told you before the season that we had three guys that can make shots,” he said, referring to Taz Sherman, Sean McNeil and Jalen Bridges, “and all of the sudden none of them are making any. And we shoot it a lot.
“This is without question the worst defensive team I’ve ever been around. Ever.”
If the Mountaineers (14-16 overall, 3-14 Big 12) are to try to get on track — offensively or defensively — during this season, they will have to figure out how to do it against a Horned Frog team that already owns a 77-67 victory over West Virginia and surged on both sides of the court in that contest.
TCU (19-10, 8-9) shot 53.7% (29 for 54) against the Mountaineers in Fort Worth, Texas, on Feb. 21, and while the first half was OK for WVU offensively, the Horned Frogs clamped down, holding West Virginia to just 34.6% (9 for 26) in the second half. That allowed TCU to turn a one-point game at halftime into a 10-point victory.
The Horned Frogs figure to be somewhat weary as they prepare to play their sixth game in two weeks and are coming off a 72-68 loss at Kansas on Thursday. But even in that game, TCU had its chances, and Huggins sees a team coming in that, fatigued or not, will be a handful for WVU if the Mountaineers don’t bring their best.
“If we don’t have effort or enthusiasm we’re in deep trouble,” Huggins said. “They’re good. They’re really good. They took it to Kansas and they had a chance to win [Thursday] night. I think [TCU coach] Jamie [Dixon] has done a great job. He’s got a heck of a team.”
Sophomore guard Mike Miles leads a trio of double-digit scorers for TCU and enters Saturday averaging 15.0 points. Junior forward Emanuel Miller is next at 10.8 points per contest and also leads the team in rebounding at 6.3 per game. Finally, junior guard Damion Baugh scores 10.5 points per game and has contributed a team-best 4.2 assists per contest.
Yet by now there’s no real surprises in terms of opposition, and it’s not TCU’s film that has Huggins worried, it’s his own team’s. In fact, Huggins said it was so bad this week that he had to stop it.
“We’re watching film [Thursday] and I just said, ‘Turn it off, there’s no sense in watching this,’” Huggins said. “You watch it … I can’t watch it. So, I told them, ‘Hey, you guys stay in here and figure it out.’ I took the freshmen out and got some shots. Before, I did that to those guys, they’re pissed off. They came back with a vengeance. I’d like to tell you that’s going to happen now. I don’t know if it is. I doubt it.”