Kent State coach Rob Senderoff has put this year’s team together largely through the transfer portal, and it’s an experienced group of primary contributors that will visit Morgantown on Sunday.
The Golden Flashes (5-3) are set to invade Morgantown for a 4 p.m. tipoff at the WVU Coliseum. The game will air on ESPN2.
Each of the Golden Flashes’ top five scorers are playing at least their third season of college basketball, and several came to Kent State from other places.
Redshirt junior guard Sincere Carry leads the team in scoring at 14.8 points per game and is in his first season with the Golden Flashes after transferring from Duquesne. Fourth-leading scorer Justyn Hamilton, a fifth-year forward, came in last season from Temple and is averaging 9.9 points and a team-best 5.6 rebounds.
Other transplants include fifth-year senior forward Tervell Beck (UNLV), fifth-year guard Andrew Garcia (Georgia), redshirt junior forward DJ Johnson (Rhode Island), and redshirt freshman forward Akeem Odusipe (Vanderbilt).
“I think that’s smart to do,” WVU coach Bob Huggins said. “I think after you sit on the bench for a while … everybody wants to be in a Power Five conference, play on TV, have Dick Vitale call the game and so forth and so on, and the reality is you’ve got to be pretty good to play at that level and a lot of guys find out it’s not as easy as what they think it is and a lot of them go home.
"They go home and play against other guys and they’re like, ‘Man, I can be really good at this level.’ And so they transfer -- I don’t want to say down, that’s probably not the right way to say it … it’s hard to score if you can’t get shots. So, you take a guy that’s playing at one level and you move him, I can’t say any different than move him down, and they’re going to get more shots.”
If Sunday’s contest between is decided at the free-throw line, the Mountaineers may be in a heap of trouble.
Fresh off a win over No. 15 UConn and now at 8-1 on the season, the Mountaineers should have plenty of advantages on Sunday.
But the disparity in the teams’ free-throw shooting is hard to ignore. As of early Saturday afternoon, Kent State led the country in team free-throw percentage at 83.5.
West Virginia? It was 340th out of 350 teams at 61.2%. That includes an abysmal 12-for-27 effort against the Huskies on Wednesday.
So, while WVU enters Sunday as the favorite, keeping Kent State off the free-throw line and finding a way to make more of its own attempts could be key. Huggins knows that the latter could mean the difference in wins and losses throughout the rest of the season.
“We’re going to put an enormous amount of time into shooting free throws,” Huggins said during a press conference on Friday. “They’re supposed to make 100 before they leave and they obviously haven’t been doing that and I don’t blame them. They wouldn’t have any dinner if that was the case.”
As for limiting fouls against the Golden Flashes?
“That’s hard for us to do,” Huggins deadpanned. “That’s going to take a lot of will power.”
Outside of free-throw shooting, the Golden Flashes are excelling in several other statistical categories. Kent State sports a plus-3.2 rebounding margin, an area in which the Mountaineers are minus-1.9. Kent State is forcing 14.6 turnovers per game while losing 11.6 and is outscoring opponents by over 13 points per game (72.4-59.0).
“Sincere [Carry] has really made a huge difference in their team, he’s a guy that can score it from anywhere,” Huggins said. “[Giovanni Santiago] is really good, he’s shooting in the mid-40s from 3 [46.5%]. That’s hard to do. And he’s left handed, which kind of gives him a little bit of an advantage at times and then they’re big across the front line. They’re big and athletic across the front line.”
As much as anything, Huggins and the Mountaineers will have to guard against a hangover after a gritty and big win on Wednesday. Despite having several upperclassmen of his own, Huggins pointed out that, like Kent State, several of his players came from other places.
So, when it comes to backing up a big performance with another, a large portion of WVU’s roster will be attempting to do so for the first time.
“You worry about it anytime,” Huggins said. “A lot of guys, they’re older, but they didn’t play at this level.”