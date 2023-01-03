STILLWATER, Okla. - West Virginia is now 0-2 in Big 12 Conference play after Monday's 67-60 loss to Oklahoma State at Gallagher-Iba Arena, and that’s in large part because the Mountaineers have done things to hurt themselves in those two games.
The Mountaineers have turned the ball over far too much, have missed 44% of their free throws and have picked up unnecessary fouls at critical junctures at Kansas State and at Oklahoma State in the past week.
It’ll be even more crucial to clean up their play with No. 3 Kansas and No. 19 Baylor coming to Morgantown next.
“You can’t hurt your team,” WVU head coach Bob Huggins said after the loss to the Cowboys. “In a place like ours where we’re going to have 14,000-plus the next two games - people care. People drive hundreds of miles to come and see these guys play. They don’t come to see a guy screw the game up. They don’t come to see guys miss free throws. They want to come root for their team. They want to have something to be happy about. They want to be able to take their kids and have their kids grow up Mountaineers.
“I understand that. I was one of those kids. I was one of those kids that would sit on my grandfather's lap and listen to Rod Thorn and company. I was one of those guys that always dreamed of putting a uniform on. I get it. Two times we had the game going our way. Two times somebody thought it was more important that they saw him than they saw us. That’s wrong.”
WVU (10-4 overall, 0-2 Big 12) led by double digits at halftime of the Big 12 opener at K-State, but faltered in the second half and eventually lost 82-76 in overtime. The Mountaineers turned the ball over 20 times in the game and shot just 20-of-38 from the free throw line.
The Mountaineers got off to a sloppy start Monday and had 11 turnovers by the break. They finished with 15 in the game. WVU is averaging 12.9 turnovers per game through 14 games and 17.5 in conference play.
“We had 20 turnovers and we had how many this time? Fifteen this time? We’ve had 35 turnovers in two games. How do you call yourself a basketball player when you turn it over 35 times in two games, a basketball team? We’ve got a long way to go. The positive thing is we will get there.”
WVU shot just 17-of-28 from the free throw line in Monday’s loss. In the final three minutes, the Mountaineers went just 1-of-4 from the stripe, including two misses from Kedrian Johnson when WVU was down by four with 1:35 to play.
The Mountaineers are shooting 70.3% from the free throw line this season and 56.1% in two conference games.
“I think it comes down to some guy’s integrity. Whether or not you make 100 shots before you leave the gym is up to you in a sense,” WVU forward Tre Mitchell said. “You could say that you make 100 and not actually. I personally don’t know if dudes have or haven’t - I know I make all of mine every day. Regardless of turnovers and missed rotations - it’s called a free throw for a reason and that’s a crucial piece of the game. We make five, six more free throws, we win that game. That is an area we’re struggling in right now.”
And if WVU players don't start hitting them?
"Not play them," Huggins said. "That’s coming, too."
The Mountaineers have shot 39.1% from the field and just 25% from 3-point range in two Big 12 games.
Despite playing poorly much of the game Monday, WVU did take the lead for a brief time against Oklahoma State when Erik Stevenson knocked down three 3-pointers to put the Mountaineers ahead 53-51 with 7:20 to play.
Stevenson was whistled for a technical after the third, however, for a gesture made toward former Oklahoma State standout and NBA star Marcus Smart, who was sitting courtside. Stevenson fouled out with just under six minutes to play. He also received a technical early in the second half at K-State when WVU was up 11, and the guard who was the team’s leading scorer through nonconference play later fouled out with under two minutes to play in a one-point game.
“Kenyon Martin was a fiery guy. Kenyon Martin didn’t do stupid things to get technicals and hurt his team, but he was a fiery guy. Pete Mickeal was a fiery guy,” Huggins said. “I’ve had a lot of fiery guys, but I haven’t had any hurt their teammates. That’s not right.”
K-State was the one team picked below WVU in the Big 12 preseason poll, and Oklahoma State entered Monday’s game with the worst record among Big 12 teams. The Mountaineers will now host No. 3 Kansas on Saturday, before welcoming No. 19 Baylor - the preseason league favorite - on Wednesday. Saturday’s game is scheduled to tip off at 6 p.m.