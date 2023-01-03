Nationally-Recognized, Quality Local Journalism..

STILLWATER, Okla. - West Virginia is now 0-2 in Big 12 Conference play after Monday's 67-60 loss to Oklahoma State at Gallagher-Iba Arena, and that’s in large part because the Mountaineers have done things to hurt themselves in those two games.

The Mountaineers have turned the ball over far too much, have missed 44% of their free throws and have picked up unnecessary fouls at critical junctures at Kansas State and at Oklahoma State in the past week.

Jared MacDonald covers WVU athletics. He can be reached at jmacdonald@hdmediallc.com. Follow @JMacDonaldSport on Twitter.

