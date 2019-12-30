West Virginia University’s upset of then-No. 2 Ohio State did wonders for the Mountaineers’ spot in the national top 25 polls on Monday.
WVU made the biggest climb of any team in the polls this week, vaulting six spots in both the Associated Press and USA Today Coaches polls. West Virginia moved from No. 22 to No. 16 in the AP poll and from No. 23 to No. 17 in the coaches poll. It’s the highest West Virginia has reached in the AP poll since starting last season at No. 13, the Mountaineers’ only week in the poll that season.
West Virginia is one of four Big 12 teams in this week’s poll. Kansas sits at No. 3 in both polls. with Baylor at No. 6 in the AP poll and No 4 in the coaches poll. Texas Tech is at No. 22 in both polls. Gonzaga remained steady at No. 1.
WVU will open its Big 12 schedule at 4 p.m. Saturday at Kansas, w
The Mountaineers now have wins over two teams in the current top 25. Wichita State climbed into the AP poll at No. 24 and is at No. 23 in the coaches poll. The Buckeyes’ loss to WVU knocked them down to No. 5 in both polls. WVU’s win over Ohio State was the Mountaineers’ first win over a top-five team away from the WVU Coliseum since beating No. 2 Kentucky in the 2010 NCAA tournament.
MCBRIDE WINS WEEKLY AWARD
Freshman point guard Miles McBride was named the Big 12 Newcomer of the Week on Monday, the league announced. McBride had his best scoring output as a Mountaineer on Sunday with his 21 points versus Ohio State. He went 6 for 12 from the field and 3 of 4 from 3-point range, with two assists and one steal. He is the second Mountaineer this season to be named Newcomer of the Week. Post player Oscar Tshiebwe has won the award twice this season.
WVU WOMEN AT NO. 19
After an idle week, the WVU women remained at No. 19 in the Associated Press Top 25 poll. The Mountaineers’ last game was a 71-69 win over Syracuse on Dec. 22 in Orlando, Florida. WVU hosts Cornell at 2 p.m. Tuesday at the WVU Coliseum.