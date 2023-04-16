MORGANTOWN -- West Virginia has picked up another addition from the transfer portal.
Jesse Edwards, a 6-foot-11, 230-pound Syracuse transfer center, announced his commitment to the Mountaineers via social media on Sunday.
“Country Roads, Mountains and Huggs’ Truck,” Edwards wrote in a post on Instagram.
“COMMITTED - Let’s get it Mountaineers!!!”
Edwards was considered the No. 3 player in the transfer portal by ESPN after averaging 14.5 points, 10.3 rebounds, 2.7 blocks, 1.5 assists and 1.3 steals last season for the Orange as a senior. He shot 59.2% from the field and 72.9% from the free throw line. Edwards was an All-ACC Third Team and All-ACC Defensive Team selection.
He played in 95 games with 56 starts in four seasons at Syracuse, and the Amsterdam, Netherlands, native has also competed internationally with the Dutch National Team in the 2022 FIBA Eurobasket.
Edwards has one year of eligibility remaining. His final three school choices, in addition to WVU, included Kansas and Gonzaga.
He’s the latest piece of a WVU roster coming together in recent weeks. Joe Toussaint and Tre Mitchell, who were both recognized on senior day but had eligibility remaining, have announced they would return. Jimmy Bell Jr. was also recognized and could return, but has not yet announced his intentions. Bell is currently in a trial run with WVU’s football team this spring.
Jose Perez, who was ruled ineligible for the 2022-23 season by the NCAA after transferring from Manhattan, announced earlier this year he would be back as well, and the Mountaineers received a commitment on April 5 from Arizona transfer Kerr Kriisa, largely considered the top point guard in the portal. WVU also has a commitment from Omar Silverio, another Manhattan transfer.
WVU returns Josiah Harris, Kobe Johnson, James Okonkwo, Patrick Suemnick, Mohamed Wague and Seth Wilson.
The Mountaineers went 19-15 overall in the 2022-23 season and 7-11 in Big 12 play. They earned at at-large big to the NCAA Tournament, where they fell 67-65 to Maryland in the first round at Legacy Arena in Birmingham, Alabama.
Jared MacDonald covers WVU athletics. He can be reached at jmacdonald@hdmediallc.com. Follow @JMacDonaldSport on Twitter.
WVU Athletics Content Coordinator
