KANSAS CITY, Mo. — In the wake of yet another close, heartbreaking loss, there was really nothing for the West Virginia men’s basketball team to do but look ahead.
After being dispatched 72-69 by No. 12 Oklahoma State in a Big 12 Conference quarterfinal on Thursday at the T-Mobile Center, there is only one thing left for the No. 10 Mountaineers (18-9) to look ahead to.
That would be the NCAA Tournament, which will begin next Friday and be held in the general Indianapolis area. Selections and seeding will be officially announced on Sunday evening.
The good news is that West Virginia is a shoo-in to make the tournament field, though its projected seeding has slipped in recent days. Early last week, ESPN self-proclaimed bracketologist Joe Lunardi had the Mountaineers as a solid No. 2 seed, but as of Thursday night he had WVU falling all the way to a No. 4. That comes on the heels of West Virginia dropping three of its last four games.
Over the latter part of the season, WVU players admitted they had begun to follow projections, though over the recent span, coach Bob Huggins said he wondered how much they had really paid attention.
“If they follow it so close they must not have followed it the game we lost at home, the last home game [last Saturday, also against Oklahoma State],” he said. “They must not have followed it that week.”
Immediately after Thursday’s loss, one in which guard Sean McNeil sank a potential game-tying 3 about a half second after the horn had sounded, the main concern was to continue to clean up the team’s inefficiencies. Now, with a quick return to Morgantown and some extra time off, the Mountaineers have a bigger opportunity to do just that.
“Obviously the next game is one-and-done so we’re going to go home, piece some things together, look at film, heal up a little bit and go into the tournament and try to make a run,” sophomore point guard Miles “Deuce” McBride said.
“I’m going to let the coaches and everybody else focus on [seeding projections],” senior guard Taz Sherman added. “I’m just going to focus on the basketball part — what we can fix, what we need to do better.”
In the wake of Thursday’s loss, some of those things were glaringly obvious, starting with rebounding. The Cowboys bludgeoned the Mountaineers 45-32 on the boards after outrebounding WVU 38-29 in Saturday’s 85-80 Oklahoma State win at the Coliseum.
On Thursday, WVU junior forward Derek Culver battled through illness and senior forward Gabe Osabuohien was stricken to the bench for all but eight minutes with foul trouble. That certainly didn’t help the Mountaineers’ cause.
But coming away from Thursday, when asked what most needed to improve by next week, rebounding was the first thing off Huggins’ tongue.
“We’re going to have to learn how to block out at some point in time, take that a little more seriously than we do,” Huggins said. “But seemingly, when we block out, it doesn’t do us any good. But we’ve got to block out. We give up too many offensive rebounds, too many easy baskets by not securing the ball, and we’ve got to continue to get better with our defense.”
Defensively, WVU was better on Thursday, save for a six-minute span in the second half when Oklahoma State went on a 21-3 run to seize control of a game in which West Virginia had led most of the way. That came with a compromised Culver, who was forced into 30 grueling minutes with Osabuohien unable to stay on the floor.
“I thought our defense was better today than what it has been,” Huggins said Thursday. “We gave up some shots, but some of the ones we gave up, we had Derek in there because we really didn’t have a choice and he just didn’t have enough wind I guess to get from corner to corner, which is what his responsibility would’ve been. It’s either that or you put him up there and he has to guard guards. Either one of those is going to wear him out.”
Despite the disappointment that came with an early exit from the league tournament, and regardless of the team’s falling seed and stretch of struggles, confidence was still brimming from the team in the postgame on Thursday. It’s something that Sherman said will be vital next week and that the season is anything but over.
“I plan on talking to everybody, trying to recoup when we get back to Morgantown and just have a general conversation about what we need to fix and what we need to do to win a national championship,” Sherman said. “That’s why we’re all here and I am here, to win a national championship. I feel like we can. Everybody in that locker room thinks we can. We’ve just got to fix the things that need fixing. We’ve got to continue to improve on the things that we do best.”