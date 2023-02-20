MORGANTOWN – “We’ve just got to look in the mirror and move on,” West Virginia fifth-year guard Erik Stevenson said after the Mountaineers suffered a disappointing and costly 78-72 loss at home to a Texas Tech team they had beaten earlier this season on the road.
WVU doesn’t have much time to move on, though. The next game is Monday at 7 p.m., when the Mountaineers take on Oklahoma State at the WVU Coliseum.
“That’s going to be the challenge for [Sunday] when we come in for practice,” said Stevenson, who had 27 points in Saturday’s loss. “It’s a quick turnaround. Obviously we had a quick turnaround on the road playing Saturday and Monday and now we’re playing Saturday, Monday again.
“We’ve got to do our best to forget this afternoon and rest up for practice tomorrow and lock in on the scout for Oklahoma State. I know arguably their best player is out for the year, but they’re playing pretty well and they beat us before. We’ve got to come in, we’ve got to respect them, we’ve got to respect the game of basketball and come in and win the game. It’s no more simple than that. We’ve got to win the game.”
The Mountaineers (15-12 overall, 4-10 Big 12) and Texas Tech are now both 4-10 in league play, which is only better than Oklahoma’s 3-11 mark. WVU was coming off three consecutive victories at the Coliseum and felt home games were must-wins to secure a spot in the NCAA Tournament.
WVU has dropped from 23rd to 32nd in the NET rankings and slipped to 26th in the KenPom Ratings. The Mountaineers were in the “last four byes” category in ESPN’s Joe Lunardi’s bracketology entering the weekend.
“You cannot -- you cannot -- talk to them, show them, drill them any more than we did that we need to win these games if you want to continue to play in postseason. We can’t do it anymore,” WVU coach Bob Huggins said after Saturday’s loss. “What else do I do?”
The Mountaineers now enter must-win territory against Oklahoma State (16-11, 7-7), a team WVU lost to 67-60 in Stillwater, Oklahoma, in its second Big 12 game this season.
WVU started slow in the first meeting, posting 11 turnovers through the first period of play. The Mountaineers also were just 17 of 28 from the free throw line and shot 37% from the field and 28% from the arc.
But the most notable moment from that game was when WVU did catch back up and take a brief lead.
Stevenson connected on three 3-pointers in a short stretch to put WVU up 53-51 with 7:20 to play, but after the third, he was whistled for a technical foul because he gestured to former Oklahoma State standout and current NBA star Marcus Smart, who was sitting courtside at Gallagher-Iba Arena. He fouled out shortly thereafter and the Cowboys pulled out the win.
Stevenson had 17 points and Tre Mitchell had 16 for WVU in that loss, while four Cowboys scored in double figures. Bryce Thompson had 15, Avery Anderson III netted 13, John-Michael Wright tallied 11 and Kalib Boone recorded 10. Big man Moussa Cisse played limited minutes for Oklahoma State in that game due to injury. Anderson has been sidelined indefinitely following wrist surgery earlier this month.
WVU only has one home game remaining after Monday's contest. The Mountaineers will follow with games at Kansas and Iowa State before the regular-season finale against Kansas State on March 4 at the Coliseum.
Oklahoma State’s win over WVU earlier this season gave the Cowboys a 12-11 lead in the all-time series. They’ve now won four of the last five meetings and seven of the last 11.