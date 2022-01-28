With Arkansas having won its last five games, there will be plenty of challenges awaiting West Virginia and coach Bob Huggins as the Mountaineers travel to Fayetteville for a 2 p.m. tipoff on Saturday, with the game televised by ESPN2.
Luckily for Huggins, neither former President Bill Clinton nor a bag of underwear aren’t expected to be in attendance.
Huggins took to a Zoom call ahead of the Big 12/SEC Challenge matchup on Friday morning to discuss the Razorbacks and his own skidding team. The conversation, however, digressed into a recollection of a trip Huggins made to Arkansas while coaching Cincinnati in 1995.
It was an experience that wasn’t necessarily pleasant -- despite the Bearcats walking away with an 82-67 win -- thanks to a run-in with one of then-President Clinton’s security men.
“[A security] guy threw my underwear all over the floor and then told me to pick it up,” Huggins recalled. “I was offended.
“I was leaving there to go recruit in Kansas, actually to go see [former Bearcat] Ruben Patterson. I just had an overnight deal in there. I understand they’ve got to check it, it’s the president of the United States. But they didn’t have to throw it on the floor.”
Huggins didn’t shy away from broaching the topic with Clinton either.
“When I said that to him, you should’ve seen the look on his face. He was shocked," Huggins remembered. "The President came into the locker room ... I don’t know what to say to the president of the United States. He came over and said, ‘Hello’ and 'How you doing?' And I said, ‘Honestly, I’d be doing a lot better if one of your security guys hadn’t thrown my underwear on the floor.' I didn’t appreciate it. He said he’d look into it.”
Huggins is looking into how to get the Mountaineers (13-6 overall, 2-5 Big 12 Conference) back on track after four consecutive losses, including Wednesday’s disappointing 72-62 defeat to Oklahoma in Morgantown.
After that game, Huggins spoke of rotation changes and possible cuts from the roster. He back-pedaled a bit from that on Friday, saying that he and the team spent Thursday taking a bit of a break.
“I haven’t thought about lineup changes, any of that kind of thing,” Huggins said. “We actually didn’t practice [Thursday]. We sat and watched game film. We talked about where we were, why we were where we were, we went out on the floor, we walked through some things but we didn’t do anything [Thursday] basketball-wise, other than look at film. It was more of a mental day, which I needed.”
While the Mountaineers may have gotten a break on Thursday, they certainly won’t on Saturday as they head on the road to take on a suddenly hot bunch of Razorbacks (15-5, 5-3 SEC). Arkansas had a bit of a swoon of its own this season, losing five of six to fall to 10-5 before ripping off consecutive league wins over Missouri, LSU, South Carolina, Texas A&M and Ole Miss.
While West Virginia has scuffled offensively, Arkansas has flourished and ranks 38th in the country in scoring offense at 78.4 points per game. That’s led by senior guard JD Notae (18.9 points per game) with fellow senior guard Au’Diese Toney adding 10.7 points per contest. The Razorbacks have also been stingy defensively of late, allowing just 57.6 points per game during their win streak.
“They’re very talented, very athletic,” Huggins said. “They’re playing really well together. I think they’re defensively doing a really good job, particularly guarding the pick and roll. I think in college basketball today, I think defensively that’s what most teams are spending a lot of time doing, trying to shore up their pick-and-roll defense.”
The game will also be a homecoming of sorts for WVU senior forward Gabe Osabuohien, who transferred to West Virginia from Arkansas in August of 2019 after spending two years with the Razorbacks. That addition has certainly been a big one for the Mountaineers ever since, and that continued on Wednesday as Osabuohien scored a career-high 17 points in the loss.
In a year of ups and downs, Osabuohien’s energy and effort has been perhaps the most reliable, consistent aspect of the team. So, when asked if Saturday’s game would mean more to Osabuohien, Huggins admitted that it might but added that it would be close to impossible to tell.
“I’m sure it means something to him and probably a little more but Gabe plays with great enthusiasm all the time,” Huggins said. “He’s not one of those guys who is all excited one day and in the dumps the next. He has a pretty constant demeanor and he’s grown up a lot.
“Gabe has really grown up into a man. Gabe’s a man and without question the leader and heart and soul of our basketball team.”