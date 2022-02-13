Even in a season that has been full of lows as of late, West Virginia’s 81-58 loss at Oklahoma State on Saturday felt like the bottom of the barrel.
The Mountaineers (14-10 overall, 3-8 Big 12 Conference) entered having just broken a seven-game losing streak and with an opportunity against a team that at the time was under .500, to take another step toward resurrecting their NCAA Tournament hopes.
Instead, WVU was walloped on national television.
But in the aftermath, the only direction for West Virginia to go was likely up -- and northeast approximately 300 miles.
It’s a quick turnaround for WVU, and whether that’s a good thing or a bad thing, that story will be told on Monday as the Mountaineers take on Kansas State in Manhattan, Kansas at 7 p.m. The contest will air on ESPN2.
It will be the second meeting between the teams, with the Mountaineers claiming a 71-68 win in Morgantown on Jan. 8. WVU will look to back up an earlier win with another, something at which it failed miserably on Saturday after having defeated the Cowboys 70-60 in Morgantown earlier this year.
“We can’t do nothing about this game,” WVU point guard Malik Curry said during a postgame press conference on Saturday. “We’ve got to put it behind us, watch film, get better and take on Kansas State on Monday.
“As a team, you’ve just got to come together and figure it out. Nothing is easy, especially in this conference.”
Curry was certainly right about that, and in Kansas State (13-11, 5-7), the Mountaineers will find a team arguably playing its best basketball of the season, having won three of its last four games. There are plenty of numbers to back up the Wildcats being a rugged opponent.
Sophomore guard Nijel Pack has turned into one of the conference’s most dynamic scorers and is averaging 17.7 points, including a league-leading 74 made 3-pointers. Fifth-year senior guard Mark Smith is contributing another 12 points per game with junior guard Markquis Nowell pitching in another 11.5.
Kansas State is also another defensive stalwart in a league full of them, yielding just 64 points per game, good enough for 47th nationally.
Yet none of that means much if the Mountaineers play as poorly as they did on Saturday. WVU has struggled in a couple of key areas all season, particularly rebounding and scoring in the paint, yet never seemingly as much as against the Cowboys. Oklahoma State doubled up WVU 48-24 on the boards and built a 40-16 scoring advantage in the paint.
When told of the lopsided disparity in terms of rebounding, Curry silently shook his head for several seconds before offering only, “I have no comment about that, honestly.” That concluded his interview.
WVU coach Bob Huggins pointed to a lack of size and personnel in terms of matching up with more physical teams in the league.
“We don’t have a guy to grab the ball and absorb contact and score,” Huggins said. “We don’t have the guy who can just big-boy you and grab it and bang you and bounce it and bang you and bounce it and bang you again and score the ball. We don’t have those guys. We bang somebody one time, we lose the ball.”
But more than that, the Mountaineers’ offensive struggles resurfaced after a favorable performance in a 79-63 win over Iowa State on Tuesday.
“The hardest thing with this team is finding the guy who can pass the ball, finding the guy who can make the correct pass,” Huggins said. “We turned the ball over at an alarming rate and we have all year.”
Worst of all, there doesn’t seem to be a clear-cut solution. All of the good feelings that came with Tuesday’s win evaporated over the course of 40 minutes in Stillwater, Oklahoma. Curry pointed to the team quickly moving on and looking ahead.
Maybe that is the best course of action, but Saturday’s performance left nearly everyone dumbfounded, including Huggins.
“If I had all the answers, we’d be a hell of a better team, I guess,” Huggins said.