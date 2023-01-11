Baylor guard Keyonte George (1) shoots while defended by West Virginia forwards Emmitt Matthews Jr., behind, and Jimmy Bell Jr. (15) during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game in Morgantown, W.Va., Wednesday, Jan. 11, 2023. (AP Photo/Kathleen Batten)
West Virginia forward Jimmy Bell Jr. (15) is defended by Baylor forward Josh Ojianwuna (15) during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game in Morgantown, W.Va., Wednesday, Jan. 11, 2023. (AP Photo/Kathleen Batten)
West Virginia guard Erik Stevenson (10) is defended by Baylor guard Keyonte George (1) during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game in Morgantown, W.Va., Wednesday, Jan. 11, 2023. (AP Photo/Kathleen Batten)
Baylor guard Keyonte George (1) shoots while defended by West Virginia forward James Okonkwo (32) during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game in Morgantown, W.Va., Wednesday, Jan. 11, 2023. (AP Photo/Kathleen Batten)
MORGANTOWN - West Virginia remains winless in Big 12 Conference play after falling to 0-4 against league foes with an 83-78 loss to Baylor on Wednesday at the WVU Coliseum.
Despite early shooting struggles, the Mountaineers kept the game close and held the lead midway through the second half before Baylor pulled back ahead late after three WVU starters fouled out in the closing minutes.
After entering halftime down 33-27, sharpshooter Erik Stevenson - who had struggled through three and a half Big 12 games to put the ball in the basket - opened the second half with a 3-pointer, and the shots started falling for WVU.
The Mountaineers added two triples from Joe Toussaint and one from Seth Wilson before taking their first lead, 49-48, later in the half when Kedrian Johnson - in his return after missing Saturday’s game against Kansas with a concussion - knocked down two free throws out of the under-12 media timeout.
The teams battled back and forth after the Mountaineers took their first lead, but WVU went back in front with three free throws from Johnson with 9:25 to go and extended the lead with an awkward-looking, double-pump 3-pointer from Wilson to go up by four just under a minute later.
WVU didn’t trail again until Adam Flagler knocked down two free throws with 3:47 to play to make it 64-62, and Baylor continued to make it a 7-0 run.
But with Johnson and second-leading scorer Tre Mitchell fouling out in the closing minutes, as did leading scorer Erik Stevenson in the final minute, the Mountaineers were unable to catch up and eventually fell 83-78 as Baylor knocked down free throws down the stretch.
The Bears shot 28 of 36 from the line, 23 of 29 in the second half.
Mitchell had 14 points and 15 rebounds and Johnson’s night ended with 10 points and six assists to just one turnover - WVU had seven in the game. Stevenson also scored 10 points. Toussaint finished with a team-high 20 points, and Wilson had 11.
The Mountaineers shot just 38% from the field, 33% from 3-point range and 73% from the free throw line, but most of the struggles came early. They shot 45% from the field and 58% from the arc in the second half.
WVU struggled to slow Baylor's Keyonte George throughout the evening - the freshman finished with a game-high 32 points and added seven rebounds. Adam Flagler had 19 points, LJ Cryer had 13 and Jalen Bridges had 10 points and 11 rebounds for the Bears, who are next scheduled to host Oklahoma State on Saturday.
WVU had shot poorly through much of Big 12 play leading into the game Wednesday - the Mountaineers were shooting 37.8% from the field, 23.2% from the arc and just 58.5% from the free throw line - and those struggles continued through the early going against the Bears. The Mountaineers missed nine of the first 10 shots from the field and the first 10 3-pointers they attempted. WVU was 1 of 12 from 3-point range through the first 20 minutes.
Despite that, the Mountaineers kept the game close and trailed 33-27 at halftime. Baylor opened the game on a 10-2 run with WVU’s shooting struggles. WVU went on a 10-3 run to get back within one and the two battled close for the remainder of the half, before the Bears took the six-point lead into the break.
The loss drops WVU to 0-4 in Big 12 play. The Mountaineers lost at Kansas State and Oklahoma State in games it had a chance to win late, before getting beat Saturday in the home conference opener to now-No. 2 Kansas.
The Mountaineers are next scheduled to go to Oklahoma on Saturday. Tip is scheduled for noon.