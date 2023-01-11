Nationally-Recognized, Quality Local Journalism..

MORGANTOWN - West Virginia remains winless in Big 12 Conference play after falling to 0-4 against league foes with an 83-78 loss to Baylor on Wednesday at the WVU Coliseum.

Despite early shooting struggles, the Mountaineers kept the game close and held the lead midway through the second half before Baylor pulled back ahead late after three WVU starters fouled out in the closing minutes.

Jared MacDonald covers WVU athletics.