MORGANTOWN - West Virginia lost 69-61 to No. 7 Texas on Saturday at the WVU Coliseum to fall to 1-6 in Big 12 play.

The Mountaineers hung close with the top-10 team for much of the night, before the Longhorns took advantage of WVU miscues and pulled away at the free throw line with nine makes in the final five minutes to close out the victory.

Jared MacDonald covers WVU athletics. He can be reached at jmacdonald@hdmediallc.com. Follow @JMacDonaldSport on Twitter.

