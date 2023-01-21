MORGANTOWN - West Virginia lost 69-61 to No. 7 Texas on Saturday at the WVU Coliseum to fall to 1-6 in Big 12 play.
The Mountaineers hung close with the top-10 team for much of the night, before the Longhorns took advantage of WVU miscues and pulled away at the free throw line with nine makes in the final five minutes to close out the victory.
“We had opportunities, but, you know, we’ve had opportunities in other games we’ve lost, too,” WVU head coach Bob Huggins said. “We didn’t seize opportunities.”
WVU (11-8 overall, 1-6 Big 12) turned the ball over 20 times in the game - 10 times in each half - resulting in 19 of the 69 points Texas (16-3, 5-2) scored. The Mountaineers battled foul trouble from forwards Jimmy Bell Jr. and Mohamed Wague for much of the night and the Longhorns scored 32 points in the paint, and WVU - while, as a whole, was better than in much of Big 12 play - missed free throws at inopportune times.
“You can’t turn the ball over 20 times,” Huggins said. “We talked about that earlier in the year, said we’re going to fix it, had it down to where we were turning it over maybe six times a game - which isn’t good, but it’s way better than 20 - and now we’re back to 20, and not playing against pressure. We just throw the ball to the wrong team. Can’t miss free throws - particularly can’t miss free throws when you’re trying to catch up. We did that.
“If you want to make a recipe for losing, just go back and look at our last 10 minutes.”
Kedrian Johnson had a team-high 22 points in the loss, but accounted for six of WVU’s turnovers. Tre Mitchell, who transferred to WVU from Texas in the offseason, had 12 points and eight rebounds, but five turnovers. The Mountaineers shot 38% from the field and 35% from 3-point range in the loss.
“We’re just careless with the ball,” Mitchell said. “We’ve got to take more care of it.”
Marcus Carr led Texas with 23 points, with 19 of those coming in the second half. Dylan Disu had 13 points before fouling out, and Tyrese Hunter and Christian Bishop each had 11. Texas is next scheduled to host Oklahoma State on Tuesday.
WVU was coming off a win over No. 14 TCU on Wednesday - the Mountaineers’ first conference win of the season - and the two teams went back in forth throughout the first 20 minutes. The Mountaineers turned the ball over 10 times and the Longhorns nine, but Erik Stevenson was the difference at the end of the half to put the hosts in front at halftime.
Stevenson, who had struggled shooting for much of Big 12 play after leading the team in scoring through the nonconference portion of the schedule, got a 3-pointer to fall while fading away from the basket in the final minute to snap a WVU scoring drought that was over five minutes, and added two free throws to put his team up four before a bucket from Carr made it a 28-26 game at the break.
Stevenson - and the rest of the Mountaineers - didn’t stay hot.
He didn’t score in the second half and he Mountaineers hit a cold stretch early in the period in which they made just 1-of-12 shots before a putback from James Okonkwo. Meanwhile, Texas stayed steady - the Longhorns shot 54% over the final 20 minutes - took the lead with 13:53 to play and didn’t trail again despite WVU tying the game three times from there.
The Mountaineers didn’t score in the final 2:39, and Texas made nine free throws in the final five minutes to cap off the 69-61 win.
“We knew they were going to be ready to play and we were going to have to come out and bring our best game tonight in terms of how hard we were going to compete and have an incredible competitive spirit,” Texas interim head coach Rodney Terry said. "This wasn’t going to be easy. We knew that. We were going to have to work this game for 40 minutes.
"I thought this was a really good team win - one that showed a lot of grit and determination down the stretch to try to finish this ball game out.”
WVU will next head to Texas Tech for a 7 p.m. ET game Wednesday.