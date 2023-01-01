MANHATTAN, Kan. - Bob Huggins had a simple response Saturday when asked what his team needs to do better after No. 24 West Virginia lost 82-76 to Kansas State at Bramlage Coliseum.
“Winning,” he said.
The next opportunity to do that will come at Gallagher-Iba Arena in Stillwater, Oklahoma, when the Mountaineers tip off at 7 p.m. ET against Oklahoma State.
The Mountaineers led by as many as 14 points against K-State and were ahead by double digits at halftime, but were unable to capitalize on opportunities in the second half and eventually lost to the Wildcats in overtime of their Big 12 opener.
It was the third straight game WVU (10-3 overall, 0-1 Big 12) was unhappy with the outcome.
The Mountaineers entered Big 12 play with four straight wins, but the final two before a Christmas break against Buffalo and Stony Brook remained close games for the most part. They called an 11-point win over Stony Brook in their final game before traveling to Manhattan, Kansas, “pathetic.”
“It started at Stony Brook. We played Stony Brook and won by nine? Eleven? We were supposed to win by 40," Huggins said. "That’s not a knock on them, that’s a knock on us. It started there.”
The Mountaineers didn’t do themselves any favors in the loss to K-State. They finished the game with 20 turnovers, went 20-of-38 from the free throw line, shot just 41% from the field and 22% from 3-point range.
It resulted in the third loss this season for a team that climbed into the top 25 earlier in the week.
WVU’s last loss before Saturday was Dec. 3 at Xavier in a Big East-Big 12 Battle game. The Mountaineers led for nearly 29 minutes in that game, but the Musketeers rallied late - they had 48 second-half points - to win by 10. WVU also lost 80-68 to now-No. 1 Purdue in the Phil Knight Legacy Tournament in Portland, Oregon, in a game that was separated by just four points with 5:30 to play.
“The game’s about seizing opportunities. We didn’t seize any opportunities,” Huggins said after the loss to K-State. “We didn’t score in transition, certainly didn’t hit free throws. How many 1-footers do you think we missed? How can you miss a 1-footer? I don’t understand it.
“I don’t understand how you can say you love the game and not embrace the game. I don’t know how you can say you love the game and everything that comes out is more about you than it is about the game.”
WVU’s next opportunity will be against another team that squandered a lead in their Big 12 opener on Saturday.
Oklahoma State enters at 8-5 overall - the worst overall record in the league - after falling 69-67 at Kansas. The Cowboys led by 15 points at halftime of that game against the No. 4 Jayhawks. Oklahoma State’s other losses have come against Southern Illinois, Central Florida, UConn and Virginia Tech.
The Cowboys are ninth in the 10-team league in scoring at 71.3 points per game and fifth in scoring defense, allowing 62.1 points on average. Bryce Thompson leads a trio of scorers averaging double figures with 12.4 points per game. Avery Anderson III and John-Michael Wright add 11.4 and 10 per game, respectively. Kalib Boone and Moussa Cisse each average over eight points, and the latter grabs a team-high 10.5 rebounds per game.
“We can’t go back in time and change what we did wrong. That’s in the past for a reason,” WVU point guard Kedrian Johnson said after Saturday’s loss. “Just move on and stay positive.”
WVU split two meetings against Oklahoma State last season, with each team winning at their home site.
Saturday’s game will be televised on ESPNU.