Nationally-Recognized, Quality Local Journalism..

Click here to stay informed and subscribe to the Mountain State’s Trusted News Source.

Click #isupportlocal for more information on supporting our local journalists.


Learn more about HD Media

MANHATTAN, Kan. - Bob Huggins had a simple response Saturday when asked what his team needs to do better after No. 24 West Virginia lost 82-76 to Kansas State at Bramlage Coliseum.

“Winning,” he said.

Jared MacDonald covers WVU athletics. He can be reached at jmacdonald@hdmediallc.com. Follow @JMacDonaldSport on Twitter.

Tags