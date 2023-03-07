Nationally-Recognized, Quality Local Journalism..

KANSAS CITY, Mo. -- West Virginia will open the Big 12 Tournament against Texas Tech on Wednesday at 7 p.m. at T-Mobile Center.

The two teams split the regular-season series, with the Mountaineers taking the first meeting in Lubbock, Texas, 76-71, and the Red Raiders getting the upper hand in the Morgantown meeting, 78-72.

