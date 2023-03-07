KANSAS CITY, Mo. -- West Virginia will open the Big 12 Tournament against Texas Tech on Wednesday at 7 p.m. at T-Mobile Center.
The two teams split the regular-season series, with the Mountaineers taking the first meeting in Lubbock, Texas, 76-71, and the Red Raiders getting the upper hand in the Morgantown meeting, 78-72.
“We had opportunities [the last game against Texas Tech],” WVU coach Bob Huggins said Tuesday after the Mountaineers had a brief workout at T-Mobile Center. “We don’t block out twice at the free throw line, stand there and let him go rebound it and score. Then we did a terrible job getting the ball inbounds.
“Other than that, I thought we played pretty well and were ahead at the time. I think we had an eight-point lead or something like that with not a whole lot of time left. We didn’t finish it, and I think that’s been the message, I think, ever since -- that we need to finish and you can’t get a lead and think the game’s over.”
WVU (18-13 overall, 7-11 Big 12) capped off the season with wins in three of its final four regular-season games, including back-to-back wins at Iowa State and against then-No. 11 Kansas State in the last two outings.
The Mountaineers also beat Oklahoma State -- right after the loss to Texas Tech (16-15, 5-13) -- and fell by two points to Kansas at Allen Fieldhouse in Lawrence, Kansas.
Erik Stevenson has been a big part of the strong stretch. The fifth-year guard, who was named All-Big 12 third team earlier this week, has scored at least 23 points in each of his last five games and leads the Mountaineers in scoring entering the tournament.
He had 16 points in the first meeting with Texas Tech as he started coming out of a slump early in conference play and 27 points the second time around. WVU’s bench provided a much-needed boost in the first meeting with 50 of its 76 points. Joe Toussaint scored 22 and Seth Wilson had 15.
“We blew the game, the second game,” Stevenson said. “I’m not taking anything away from them. They played great. They had some guys that played really good. But we were up eight down the stretch at home. You’re not supposed to lose that.
“You’re going to have to come out here and play every night. It doesn’t matter who you’re playing. Everybody in this league’s good, everybody in this league can be in the NCAA Tournament -- it’s probably not going to happen that way because, like somebody said on Twitter, the league cannibalizes itself, but you’ve got to come to play every night.”
Fardaws Aimaq, who has battled injuries throughout the season, helped Texas Tech to the victory in the second meeting with 14 points and 12 rebounds. The Red Raiders outrebounded WVU 39-28 in that game, after the Mountaineers were plus-17 on the boards the first meeting. Jaylon Tyson scored 27 points the second time around after netting just six in Lubbock. Kevin Obanor recorded a team-high 20 points in the first game.
“You’ve just got to be physical and you’ve got to have a want-to,” Stevenson said. “I think we were up eight in that game late down the stretch and [Aimaq] had a big jump hook on the right block, he had a tip-in and he was 10 for 10 from the foul line. If we can keep him off the glass, I like our chances.”
The Red Raiders -- who finished as the tournament runner-up last year -- will look a little different Wednesday, however.
Texas Tech coach Mark Adams was suspended Sunday “in relation to the use of an inappropriate, unacceptable and racially insensitive comment last week,” according to a news release. Texas Tech will play the conference tournament with Corey Williams as the interim coach.
“We’ve got a lot of respect for Mark and the job he does coaching, but they’ve got really good players,” Huggins said. “They’ve got really good players and they’ve got great size and we’re going to have to play really well.”
WVU leads the all-time series with Texas Tech 17-9 and has won 14 of the last 22 meetings. The Mountaineers have reached the final in three of the last six Big 12 tournaments and the semifinals in four of the last six, and WVU has cracked the semifinals in seven of its 14 conference tournaments under Huggins.
“Everybody’s playing for their life, so once you realize you’re playing for your life and you don’t want to lose, that’s when all those miraculous plays happen and you’re like, ‘Well, it’s March,’” WVU fifth-year forward Emmitt Matthews Jr. said.
The winner will face Big 12 regular-season champion Kansas at 3 p.m. Thursday in the quarterfinals. Oklahoma State and Oklahoma will face off in the other first-round game Wednesday.
Wednesday’s game between WVU and Texas Tech will be televised on ESPNU.