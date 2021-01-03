With Oklahoma State coming off an 82-77 win on the road at No. 13 Texas Tech, there’s plenty to be concerned about for No. 9 West Virginia when it comes to preparing for a quick turnaround and a date with the Cowboys Monday in Stillwater, Oklahoma.
The game will tip off at 9 p.m. and will air on ESPN2.
But for Mountaineer coach Bob Huggins, the real concern lies with his own team, one that was brutally bad in the first half of a 75-71 loss Saturday at Oklahoma.
Sure, WVU (8-3 overall, 1-2 Big 12 Conference) did plenty of good things in rallying from an 18-point deficit to tie the game four times in the second half. And sure, Saturday was the Mountaineers’ first game without preseason All-Big 12 first-team selection Oscar Tshiebwe, a sophomore power forward who left the program just two days earlier.
However, even though Tshiebwe’s sudden departure was likely to lead to an adjustment period and issues in terms of rebounding and interior defense, those aren’t the things that are bothering Huggins.
“I’m a little more worried about us than I am them right now, we’ll get to them,” Huggins said. “We’re not in a good place in terms of our intensity level. I have said from the very beginning that we need to pass the ball more — 260 passes we win, 220 passes we lose. We were back the first half and we did not pass the ball, everybody wants to grab it and dribble.
“It blows my mind that you catch the ball and you’re open and instead of shooting it you take one dribble toward your defense so you can hop backwards and shoot a fall-away. It makes no sense to me. We’re going to fix that.”
There appeared to be a myriad of things to fix in the first half against the Sooners, and though the Mountaineers came all the way back before ultimately falling just short, some of those issues remain questions moving forward.
Junior Derek Culver, who entered as the Mountaineers’ second-leading scorer and averaging just short of a double-double, was largely a non-factor Saturday, finishing with two points, six rebounds and seven turnovers. Without Tshiebwe, Culver faced constant double-teams and also found himself in foul trouble in both halves. He played just 22 minutes.
With Tshiebwe gone and reserve forward Isaiah Cottrell lost for the season to injury, Culver’s responsibilities have increased exponentially, and with that will come an equal increase in opposing defensive attention. Culver was already paramount in WVU’s success so far this season. Now, he’s even more important.
“I don’t know whether it’s what [Culver’s teammates] have to do or what Derek’s got to do,” Huggins said. “To a degree I feel bad for him because they do foul him a lot, they’re jumping in front of him and running down the floor and all that, it’s smart on their part. It kind of got him out of his element a little bit.
“The reality of it is he’s going to get doubled, so he’s got to deal with it. All of the great centers that have ever played the game have gotten doubled. You learn to deal with it. He hasn’t learned to deal with it yet.”
WVU’s perimeter defense was again an issue at times as Oklahoma knocked down 11 3-pointers two games after Kansas buried 16 in a win over the Mountaineers. Oklahoma State (7-2, 1-2) will certainly be a threat in that respect as the team averages over 20 3-point attempts per game.
The biggest problem with Oklahoma State likely comes in freshman Cade Cunningham, the winner of the 2020 Naismith High School Player of the Year award and tabbed as the top recruit in the country by ESPN, 247Sports, Rivals, USA Today, MaxPreps and Mr. Basketball USA.
Cunningham has lived up to those lofty standards quite nicely and is averaging 18.4 points and 5.8 rebounds for the Cowboys. Junior guard Isaak Likekele has contributed 10.9 points and 8.1 rebounds per contest.
Point guard Miles “Deuce” McBride leads the Mountaineers at 14.8 points per game with Culver (13 points, 9.5 rebounds) still well into double figures despite Saturday’s rough performance. Taz Sherman (11.3) and Sean McNeil (10.3) are both averaging double-digit scoring as well.