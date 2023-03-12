Nationally-Recognized, Quality Local Journalism..

West Virginia is going dancing.

The Mountaineers earned the No. 9 seed in the South Region and will open the NCAA Tournament against No. 8 Maryland at Legacy Arena in Birmingham, Alabama, on Thursday. Game time is to be announced.

Jared MacDonald covers WVU athletics. He can be reached at jmacdonald@hdmediallc.com. Follow @JMacDonaldSport on Twitter.

