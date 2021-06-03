West Virginia announced its men’s basketball non-conference slate for the 2021-2022 season on Thursday afternoon, highlighted by the return of the Backyard Brawl.
The resumption of the rivalry between WVU and Pitt was supposed to come last season but was scrapped due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The Mountaineers and Panthers will play for the 188th time on Nov. 12 in WVU’s second game after it will open the season with a home tilt against Oakland on Nov. 9. Both of those games will be held at the Coliseum in Morgantown.
From there, the Mountaineers will hit the road for the Shriners Children’s Hospital Classic in Charleston, South Carolina, where an official schedule has not been released yet. The tournament, slated for Nov. 18-Nov. 21, also features Boise State, Clemson, Elon, Marquette, Ole Miss, St. Bonaventure and Temple.
Other notable games include a Dec. 4 home game against Radford with first-year coach Darris Nichols, a former point guard for the Mountaineers who played for one season under coach Bob Huggins. Nichols had recently served as an assistant coach at Florida.
The next game on Dec. 8 will see UConn return to the Coliseum for the first time since 2011 as part of the Big East/Big 12 Battle. It will be the 10th meeting between the former conference rivals in Morgantown.
West Virginia’s only true road game of the non-conference slate is a Dec. 18 matchup at UAB, which is coached by former Huggins assistant Andy Kennedy. The Blazers will make the return trip to Morgantown in the 2022-2023 season.
Other non-conference opponents include Eastern Kentucky (Nov. 26), Bellarmine (Nov. 30), Kent State (Dec. 12) and Youngstown State (Dec. 22). Neither an opponent or a location has been set for the Big 12/SEC Challenge, which will serve as WVU’s final nonconference date on Jan. 29.
“For the past two seasons, we have played the second-toughest schedule in the country, and this non-conference schedule models our previous ones,” Huggins said via university release. “We are looking forward to getting back to a normal schedule this season and seeing Mountaineer Nation come out in full force to support us at home and on the road.”
Big 12 play is scheduled to start in late December.