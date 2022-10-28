Nationally-Recognized, Quality Local Journalism..

WVU's Erik Stevenson penetrates against Bowling Green's Brenton Mills Friday night at the WVU Coliseum.

 KEVIN KINDER | BlueGoldNews.com

MORGANTOWN — West Virginia’s first men’s basketball contest of 2022-23 may not have counted in the record books, as it was an exhibition against Bowling Green, but it did provide the Mountaineers with badly needed game experience and ultimately a 73-57 victory Friday night at the WVU Coliseum.

Three Mountaineers scored in double figures led by Erik Stevenson, who had 18 points to go along with a game-high 10 rebounds. Emmitt Matthews added 14 points while Keedy Johnson chipped in 11.