West Virginia head coach Bob Huggins has long bemoaned the fact that the high ball screen and resultant extended dribbling have become one of the dominant trends in college basketball.
It runs counter to his liking of more classic basketball skills, involving passing, screening and cutting — but that’s exactly what his current team has become overly dependent upon as the 2021-22 season has unfolded.
Unfortunately, his squad doesn’t have many alternatives, and will likely have to rely on creating offense off the dribble and in one-on-one situations if it is to fashion a respectable finish in the Big 12 and earn a spot in the NCAA Tournament.
Huggins isn’t against driving the ball, or creating scoring chances by dribbling rather than shooting. It’s dribbling in place, or without purpose, that frustrates him, and unfortunately the lines between those two actions can be a narrow one.
Trying to create room and offense by dribbling can also cause teammates to watch, rather than reading and reacting, running a play set or screening for the dribbler, all of which also causes discontinuity on the offensive end.
The challenges the Mountaineers face in creating buckets with passing and patterned or motion offensive sets are many.
As has been discussed several times this year, WVU simply doesn’t have a post-up scorer on its roster. Transfers Pauly Paulicap and Dimon Carrigan didn’t have that in their arsenal when then came to WVU, and if that wasn’t developed over the first four years of their careers, it was unrealistic to expect it to blossom in year five.
Paulicap has shown a bit of an ability to score on a jump hook, but that has been offset by more turnovers and bad shots than viable scoring opportunities. Youngsters Jalen Bridges and Isaiah Cottrell are, in Huggins’ words, “getting better,” but neither is ready to be a go-to or even a stop-gap scorer against Big 12 defenses.
With poor passing and positioning also leading to lack of scoring chances and turnovers, WVU’s guards have had to revert to trying to drive the ball to create points. That is certainly not the forte of either Sean McNeil or Kedrian Johnson, although the former has show the ability to get defenders airborne with pump fakes and expand his game with a handful of drives to the rim.
Taz Sherman and Malik Curry, on the other hand, have exhibited good moves and can score in the lane against bigger defenders, but both have shown the propensity to turn the ball over as they try to create those offensive chances.
It’s tough to criticize either (or really, any of the Mountaineer guards) for their attempts to create those chances off the dribble, because they aren’t borne out of selfish motives. Sherman and McNeil must get shots up if WVU is to win.
Curry is looking for scoring chances, true, but he also has more assists per minute than anyone else on the team other than (surprisingly) Kedrian Johnson, and his ball security and creation have been improving over the past few contests.
“I like attacking the basket,” Curry admitted. “That’s my game. I know I’m going to get more lay-ups than I get shots blocked. I’m just trying to find different ways to get to the basket.”
The mistakes, though, have to be lessened, otherwise the Mountaineers’ losing streak will lengthen.
It’s too much to expect WVU to suddenly develop anything more than an occasional post offense this year. What it has to do, then, is embrace the fact that its offense is going to be created off the dribble, largely by Curry and Sherman.
It has to minimize turnovers coming from that duo by not leaving the floor to make passes, or getting caught without an option to which the ball can be delivered. Feeds can’t be forced into the post (or via lobs to the rim, for that matter). Complementary players must work on their timing to play off those dribbles, to find resulting gaps when help defense is shown, and to rebound misses.
McNeil must continue to combine his catch-and-shoot talent with occasional forays of his own, and most importantly the forcing of drives has to be cut down. Johnson must be judicious in his driving decisions, as does Gabe Osabuohien.
As Huggins often intones, his players must show what they can do, not what they can’t do. And driving the ball, for better or worse, is what this year’s team does the best.