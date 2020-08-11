College basketball programs are always looking well down the road for recruits, and that’s certainly the case for West Virginia men’s basketball head coach Bob Huggins.
With two commitments from rising high school seniors — 6-foot-3 guard Kobe Johnson of Canton, Ohio, and 6-3 guard Seth Wilson of Lorain, Ohio — the Mountaineers still have at least one more prospect to add, likely a big man, for the class of 2021.
While Huggins is putting together the puzzle for 2021, he’s also devoting a lot of attention to the class of 2022.
West Virginia offered 6-4 rising junior Isaac McKneely of Poca earlier this spring, and now the Mountaineers have moved just a little further down the road in Putnam County to extend scholarships to a pair of soon-to-be juniors at Teays Valley Christian Prep — Jerome Beya, a 6-9, 205-pound forward, and Josiah Davis, 6-3, 200-pound guard.
Playing a national schedule against other prep powers, the Lions finished 19-9 with wins over notable foes like Aspire Academy and Mountain Mission. Teays Valley is making waves on the national prep scene, and two of its players have caught West Virginia’s attention.
Beya is a native of Kinshasa, which is the capital of the Democratic Republic of the Congo. Current Mountaineer sophomore Oscar Tshiebwe is also from the Congo, though his hometown of Lubumbashi is on the other side of the country from Kinshasa and nearly 2,300 miles away.
Interest in Beya has skyrocketed this summer. He received offers from Robert Morris and Stetson last year, but in recent months Xavier, Illinois, Virginia Tech, Temple, Oregon, Wake Forest and North Carolina State all made offers. WVU recently added its name to that list.
A native of Kitchener, Ontario in Canada, Davis, who averaged 13 points last season as a sophomore for Teays Valley, doesn’t yet have the offer list like Beya. Though he’s ranked No. 146 among class of 2022 recruits by Prep Hoops, compared to No. 214 for Beya, West Virginia was the first Power Five program to extend a scholarship offer for Davis, though Baylor, Ole Miss, N.C. State, George Mason and Houston also have shown interest.
The talent at TVCS doesn’t end with just Davis and Beya. Deivi Jones, a 6-6 wing who will be a senior for the Lions this coming year, has trimmed his list to include Illinois, Louisville, Clemson, Oregon, Maryland, Pitt and Houston. Teays Valley’s Landry Palata, a 6-7 senior forward, is getting Division I attention as well, as Loyola (Ill.) has reportedly been in contact.