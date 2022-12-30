MORGANTOWN - The bottom two teams in the Big 12 Conference preseason poll will face off in the first weekend of league play.
West Virginia and Kansas State were picked ninth and 10th, respectively, in the predicted order of finish, but both played well through the nonconference portion of their schedules and will now meet up at Bramlage Coliseum in Manhattan, Kansas, for a 7 p.m. ET game Saturday.
Both teams look quite different from last season, when WVU won two of the three meetings between the programs, because of the transfer portal and coaching changes.
“There’s a lot of film out there. You’ve got to look for it,” WVU head coach Bob Huggins said. “You can find stuff that would’ve been impossible in the past. We’ve got virtually every game they’ve played. They’ve got every game we’ve played.”
The Mountaineers made it to league play with a 10-2 record - their only losses were to top-ranked Purdue on a neutral court and to a Xavier team that’s now in the top 25 in a game played in Cincinnati. WVU has climbed to No. 24 in both the AP and USA TODAY Sports Coaches Polls, and is No. 11 in the NET rankings as of Friday.
K-State enters at 11-1, with the one loss coming at Butler. The Wildcats are receiving votes in both polls and are 32nd in the NET rankings.
The Wildcats are averaging 75.1 points per game, which is seventh in the league, in the first year under head coach Jerome Tang. Tang had previously worked at Baylor as an assistant for 19 years and now has K-State off to the program's best start ever by a first-year head coach.
“I think he has his own ideas,” Huggins said, when asked if Tang’s team is similar to the Baylor teams he coached. “They’re running really good stuff, not that Scott [Drew] doesn’t, but Scott’s was more three out and two in where I think his bigs are a lot more versatile than what the bigs were.”
K-State’s leading scorer and rebounder is Keyontae Johnson. The 6-foot-6 senior forward played three seasons at Florida, but his time there was limited after a medical emergency on Dec. 12, 2020, during the Gators’ game at Florida State. With the Wildcats, he’s averaging 17.7 points and 6.8 rebounds in 12 games.
Markquis Nowell is the one that makes the offense run, however, according to Huggins.
The 5-foot-8, 160-pound guard is in his second year with the program after transferring from Little Rock and he’s averaging 13.7 points and 8.3 assists to just 2.7 turnovers per game. Huggins says “he is - without a question - he’s the engine that makes the train run.”
“We’d like to keep it out of the little fella’s hands because he’s the one making the passes, he’s the one penetrating with the ball, he’s the one drawing defenders and he’s a terrific passer,” said Huggins, who coached at K-State for one season in 2006-07. “I think the vast majority of what happens from people getting other people open comes from him.”
Nae’Qwan Tomlin, a 6-foot-10 forward, adds 11.7 points for K-State. He transferred there after playing in the junior college ranks at Chipola College the last two seasons and Huggins says he adds versatility to the Wildcats.
WVU is at the bottom of the Big 12 defensively with 65.6 points allowed per game entering league play, but are third in scoring at 80.9 points per game - K-State is third in the league with just 60.8 points allowed per game.
Erik Stevenson has led the Mountaineers with 14.5 points per game and Tre Mitchell has averaged 12.8 points and 4.7 rebounds. With so many newcomers - including those two - Huggins says it has taken time for them to pick up what the team is trying to do, but the Hall of Fame coach said Thursday they took strides with that in the last week.
Emmitt Matthews Jr. and Joe Toussaint are both averaging 10.8 points. Matthews missed the last two games with a left knee injury, but Huggins says he’s available for Saturday’s league opener.
The Mountaineers weren’t satisfied with their final two games before the Christmas break - wins over Buffalo and Stony Brook - and hope to play better in the return. Conditioning isn’t a concern for Huggins after the holiday layoff.
“We’ve gone at it pretty good,” he said. “We’ll be fine. Our depth is pretty good.”
WVU leads the all-time series 15-9 and have won 14 of the last 19 meetings.
Saturday’s game will be streamed on Big 12 Now on ESPN+.