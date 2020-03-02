The month of February was not kind to the West Virginia University men’s basketball team. March, however, is the month college basketball is known for and offers something like a fresh start for the Mountaineers.
There is no denying the fact that West Virginia has not played well in recent weeks, but even with its February plunge in the national polls and Big 12 standings WVU still has plenty to play for. The first item on that list is a first-round bye in next week’s conference tournament at the Sprint Center in Kansas City, Missouri.
The Mountaineers (19-10, 7-9 Big 12) have lost six of their last seven games and gone from the cusp of a top 10 ranking in the Associated Press Top 25 to out of the poll. As it currently stands, WVU is tied for sixth place in the Big 12 with TCU and would be the No. 7 seed in the conference tournament with the Horned Frogs getting the last bye.
West Virginia has two games remaining in the regular season, starting with a Tuesday trip to play at Iowa State (9 p.m. on ESPNU). The Cyclones have been among the worst teams in the Big 12 all season and lost by 15 to the Mountaineers when they visited Morgantown last month. To make matters worse for ISU, standout sophomore Tyrese Haliburton fractured his left wrist in a game against Kansas State a few days after losing at WVU and is out for the season.
The Cyclones have been the only team worse than West Virginia away from home among the Big 12 teams this season, but hosting the Mountaineers at Hilton Coliseum — the site of coach Bob Huggins’ most recent ejection from a game — is one component of Tuesday’s game that is certainly in ISU’s favor.
Without Haliburton, Iowa State has been up and down. When they’ve been up, however, the Cyclones have been a tough out. Ask Texas, which lost 81-52 when it visited Hilton Coliseum several weeks ago, or TCU, the team that just knocked off No. 2 Baylor but lost 65-59 to start last week at ISU.
“They don’t have [Haliburton] to try and create, but they’re still going to try to score in transition,” Huggins said Monday morning on a teleconference. “They make shots.”
Going by the statistics, the Cyclones and Mountaineers appear to match strength on strength and weakness on weakness. Iowa State ranks third in the conference at 72.38 points per game while WVU is third on the defensive side at 62.07 points allowed per game. West Virginia has struggled mightily to score points during its recent slide, meanwhile Iowa State ranks last in the league at 72.66 points allowed per game.
How bad have the Mountaineers been on the offensive end of the floor? In the last four games — the last three of them all losses — WVU has gone 11-of-69 (16 percent) from 3-point range. Of those 11 that went in, nine have come from either junior Taz Sherman or sophomore Sean McNeil — both junior college transfers brought in to the program by Huggins to improve WVU’s shooting this season. The rest of the Mountaineers are 2-of-37 on 3-pointers over the same span, and one of those came on Jermaine Haley’s buzzer-beater to end the first half against Oklahoma State.
“If you look around this league, Texas struggled making shots and now they’re making shots,” Huggins said. “There were people who struggled — Oklahoma struggled making shots and now Oklahoma is making shots. I think this is a league where seemingly when you get hot, everybody makes shots. We just need a couple of guys to get hot and I think we’ll be fine.”