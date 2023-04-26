MORGANTOWN -- Bob Huggins continues to add pieces to his roster for the upcoming 2023-24 season.
RaeQuan Battle, a 6-foot-5, 190-pound transfer guard from Montana State, announced his commitment to West Virginia on Wednesday.
“More country roads? Morgantown let’s rock!!!!” Battle wrote on Instagram in a post announcing his commitment.
As a junior last season at Montana State, Battle led the Bobcats with 17.7 points per game while shooting 46.9% from the field, 35.3% from the 3-point line and 83.3% from the free throw line. He posted 2.9 rebounds per game and started all 35 games -- playing a team-leading 29.7 minutes per game -- for the 25-10 Bobcats.
Battle led Montana State to a 15-3 record in Big Sky Conference games last season and the league’s tournament title. The Bobcats lost 77-65 to Kansas State in the first round of the NCAA Tournament, despite Battle’s 27-point effort.
The Tulalip, Washington, native was the Big Sky Tournament MVP and earned first-team All-Big Sky Conference accolades and was also named to the National Association of Basketball Coaches All-District 6 first team and the U.S. Basketball Writers Association All-District VIII first team.
Montana State coach Danny Sprinkle resigned to take the same role at Utah State on April 7, and Battle announced his intentions to enter the transfer portal a week later. Battle was in Morgantown for a visit last weekend.
Battle was named the Big Sky’s Top Reserve after averaging 8.5 points and 2.4 rebounds in 2021-22. He spent the two seasons before that at Washington, where he played in 34 games and averaged 4.6 points in 2020-21. He played with Erik Stevenson, a member of WVU’s most recent team, that year.
He was originally a four-star recruit and a top-100 prospect in the Class of 2019 out of Marysville-Pilchuck High School in Washington.
Battle is the latest player to join the Mountaineers from the transfer portal.
Jesse Edwards, a transfer center from Syracuse, and Kerr Kriisa, an Arizona transfer who was largely considered the top point guard in the transfer portal, have both signed with the program.
Jose Perez, who was ruled ineligible for the 2022-23 season by the NCAA after transferring from Manhattan, announced earlier this year he would be back, and WVU also received a commitment earlier this year from Omar Silverio, another Manhattan transfer.
Joe Toussaint and Tre Mitchell, who were both recognized on senior day but had eligibility remaining, have announced they would return. Jimmy Bell Jr. was also recognized and could return, but has not yet announced his intentions. Bell was in a trial run with WVU’s football team this spring.
WVU returns Josiah Harris, Kobe Johnson, James Okonkwo, Patrick Suemnick, Mohamed Wague and Seth Wilson.
