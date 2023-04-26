Nationally-Recognized, Quality Local Journalism..

MORGANTOWN -- Bob Huggins continues to add pieces to his roster for the upcoming 2023-24 season.

RaeQuan Battle, a 6-foot-5, 190-pound transfer guard from Montana State, announced his commitment to West Virginia on Wednesday.

Jared MacDonald covers WVU athletics. He can be reached at jmacdonald@hdmediallc.com. Follow @JMacDonaldSport on Twitter.

