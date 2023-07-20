Nationally-Recognized, Quality Local Journalism..

Iona SMU Basketball

SMU forward Samuell Williamson (11) guards Iona forward Quinn Slazinski (11) during an NCAA college basketball game, Thursday, Dec. 22, 2022, in Honolulu. (AP Photo/Marco Garcia)

 AP photo

MORGANTOWN -- West Virginia picked up its second addition under interim coach Josh Eilert on Thursday.

Forward Quinn Slazinski, who played at Iona the last two seasons and followed Rick Pitino to St. John’s in the offseason before reentering the transfer portal, has announced his commitment to the Mountaineers.

