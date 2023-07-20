MORGANTOWN -- West Virginia picked up its second addition under interim coach Josh Eilert on Thursday.
Forward Quinn Slazinski, who played at Iona the last two seasons and followed Rick Pitino to St. John’s in the offseason before reentering the transfer portal, has announced his commitment to the Mountaineers.
“Change of plans, Take Me home,” Slazinski wrote in an Instagram story of his commitment announcement.
Slazinski, a 6-foot-9, 215-pound Houston native, is no stranger to college basketball, having appeared in 75 games over four seasons, including two with the Gaels and two at Louisville, where he began his career. He’s averaged 6.6 points and three rebounds in his career, and has scored in double figures 20 times.
He was limited in the 2022-23 season and appeared in only seven games before suffering a season-ending injury. In those seven games, he averaged 11.3 points, 5.7 rebounds and 1.9 assists while shooting 42.6% from the field.
The season prior, Slazinski made 33 appearances with 23 starts at Iona. He averaged 8.4 points in 19.8 minutes per game and knocked down 36 3-pointers.
Slazinski originally followed Pitino to St. John’s this offseason, signing with the Red Storm in April before reentering the portal.
“Thank you for never lying to me, and always wanting the best for me,” Slazinski wrote in an Instagram story with a picture of himself with the Hall of Fame coach before his commitment Thursday.
Pitino had high praise for the forward when he signed with St. John’s.
"Quinn was ready to have an outstanding year last season, but unfortunately he had to have foot surgery and missed the season," Pitino said in the news release announcing his signing. "He's a veteran basketball player who shoots it well and really knows how to play the game. Quinn is an excellent passer and should give us a lot of front court help with the very strong BIG EAST teams we will face next year."
Slazinski played in 35 games over two seasons at Louisville, including 20 as a sophomore in 2020-21 when he averaged 6.2 points and 3.6 rebounds per game.
Slazinski spent his final two seasons of prep basketball in West Virginia at Huntington Prep. During his final season in 2018-19, he averaged 14.3 points, 6.2 rebounds and 2.8 assists while helping his team to a 20-5 record and a No. 16 national ranking. He earned All-USA West Virginia Boys Basketball Second Team honors. The year before, Slazinski averaged 11.1 points and 5.2 rebounds at Huntington Prep. Prior to his time there, he played at Westbury Christian School in Houston.
He’s the second player to commit to the Mountaineers after the arrest and resignation of then-head coach Bob Huggins in June -- a resignation Huggins has since disputed -- and the promotion of Eilert to interim head coach for the 2023-24 season.
WVU announced the signing of Florida State transfer point guard Jeremiah Bembry on July 12.
Four Mountaineers originally expected to return this year have since announced they would be heading elsewhere -- guard Joe Toussaint transferred to Texas Tech, while forwards Tre Mitchell, James Okonkwo and Mohamed Wague announced they would transfer to Kentucky, North Carolina and Alabama, respectively. Guard Jose Perez, who was with the Mountaineers last season but was deemed ineligible by the NCAA for the 2022-23 season after transferring from Manhattan shortly before the season began, also entered the transfer portal but has not yet announced where he would play next season.
The Mountaineers brought in guards Kerr Kriisa from Arizona, RaeQuan Battle from Montana State and Omar Silverio from Manhattan, as well as Syracuse center transfer Jesse Edwards, during the offseason. WVU still has sophomore forward Josiah Harris, junior guard Kobe Johnson, junior forward Patrick Suemnick and junior guard Seth Wilson returning from last year’s roster.
WVU is scheduled to open the 2023-24 season with a Nov. 6 game against Missouri State in Morgantown.