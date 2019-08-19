The West Virginia University men's basketball team picked up a new player Monday night, as former Arkansas forward Gabe Osabuohien announced his commitment.
Osabuohien was a Razorback until last Thursday, when Arkansas coach Eric Musselman announced that Osabuohien had been dismissed from the team. The reason for the dismissal was not given.
A sophomore last season, Osabuohien played in all 34 games, starting eight. He averaged 3.1 points and 3.2 rebounds in 15.1 minutes per game in 2018-19. He scored 13 points in 26 minutes against Ole Miss on Jan. 19.
The Toronto, Ontario, native played at Southwest Christian Academy in Little Rock, Arkansas, before signing with the Razorbacks. He was rated a three-star prospect and the No. 5 player in Arkansas as a high school senior by 247Sports.