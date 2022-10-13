Nationally-Recognized, Quality Local Journalism..

West Virginia TCU Basketball

TCU’s Mike Miles was voted the Big 12’s preseason Player of the Year by the league’s coaches.

 AP photo

For the second time in three years, Baylor was chosen by the league’s head coaches to win the Big 12 men’s basketball regular season title. The Bears were also the preseason favorite in 2020-21 and went on to win both the Big 12 and NCAA championships.

Baylor received five first-place votes and totaled 77 points to edge out Kansas for the top spot. The Jayhawks had four first-place nods and 73 points to place second. Texas was picked third with the final first-place vote and 64 points. TCU was chosen fourth followed by a tie for fifth between Oklahoma State and Texas Tech. The remainder of the poll included Oklahoma in seventh, Iowa State eighth, West Virginia ninth and Kansas State 10th.

