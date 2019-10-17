bob huggins.jpg
West Virginia University men's basketball coach Bob Huggins speaks to the media during a September press conference at the Mountaineers' practice facility in Morgantown.

 TOM BRAGG | Gazette-Mail

League coaches have the West Virginia University men's basketball team picked to finish fifth in the Big 12 this season, the conference announced Thursday.

Kansas was selected as the favorite to win the Big 12 title this season with the Jayhawks receiving eight of 10 possible first-place votes. Baylor, picked second, and Texas Tech, picked third, each received one first-place vote.

Texas came in at fourth followed by the Mountaineers, Oklahoma State in sixth, Iowa State in seventh, Oklahoma in eighth, Kansas State in ninth and TCU in 10th.

2019-20 BIG 12 PRESEASON POLL

Team (First-place votes) Points

1. Kansas (8) 80

2. Baylor (1) 71

3. Texas Tech (1) 62

4. Texas 57

5. West Virginia 45

6. Oklahoma State 42

7. Iowa State 30

8. Oklahoma 29

9. Kansas State 23

10. TCU 11

Coaches are not permitted to vote for their own team.

Big 12 Preseason Poll History

Season Preseason Selection (actual finish) -- Big 12 Champion (preseason)

2018-19 Kansas (3rd) -- K-State (2nd) and Texas Tech (7th)

2017-18 Kansas (1st) -- Kansas (1st)

2016-17 Kansas (1st) -- Kansas (1st)

2015-16 Kansas (1st) -- Kansas (1st)

2014-15 Kansas (1st) -- Kansas (1st)

2013-14 Kansas (1st) -- Kansas (1st) and Oklahoma State (8th)

2012-13 Kansas (Tie - 1st) -- Kansas (1st)Kansas State (5th)

2011-12 Kansas (1st) -- Kansas (1st) and Texas A&M (9th)

2010-11 Kansas State (Tie - 3rd) -- Kansas (2nd)

2009-10 Kansas (1st) -- Kansas (1st)

2008-09 Oklahoma (2nd)--  Kansas (3rd)

2007-08 Kansas (Tie - 1st) -- Texas (2nd) and Kansas (1st)

2006-07 Kansas (1st) -- Kansas (1st)

2005-06 Texas (Tie - 1st) -- Kansas (3rd) and Texas (1st)

2004-05 Kansas (Tie - 1st)--  Kansas (Tie - 1st), Oklahoma State (3rd) and Oklahoma (4th)

2003-04 Missouri (Tie - 5th) --  Oklahoma State (5th)

2002-03 Kansas (1st) -- Kansas (1st)

2001-02 Kansas (1st) -- Kansas (1st)

2000-01 Kansas (Tie - 2nd) -- Iowa State (4th)

1999-00 Kansas (5th) -- Iowa State (6th)

1998-99 Oklahoma State (Tie - 5th) -- Texas (5th)

1997-98 Kansas (1st) -- Kansas (1st)

1996-97 No coaches poll -- Kansas

