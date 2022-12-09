Nationally-Recognized, Quality Local Journalism..

Click here to stay informed and subscribe to the Mountain State’s Trusted News Source.

Click #isupportlocal for more information on supporting our local journalists.


Learn more about HD Media

MORGANTOWN — Bob Huggins says he doesn’t ever want to think about last year again, but believes his West Virginia team’s 65-59 win over UAB in Birmingham, Ala., was probably its best overall performance of the 2021-22 season.

The Mountaineers and Blazers are set to square off again Saturday at the WVU Coliseum in a 6 p.m. game.

Jared MacDonald covers WVU athletics. He can be reached at jmacdonald@hdmediallc.com. Follow @JMacDonaldSport on Twitter.

Tags