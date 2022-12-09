MORGANTOWN — Bob Huggins says he doesn’t ever want to think about last year again, but believes his West Virginia team’s 65-59 win over UAB in Birmingham, Ala., was probably its best overall performance of the 2021-22 season.
The Mountaineers and Blazers are set to square off again Saturday at the WVU Coliseum in a 6 p.m. game.
“It helps us if we win,” Huggins said. “They’re good.”
The Blazers enter Saturday’s matchup at 7-1 — its one loss was against Toledo in its second game — and as the favorites in Conference USA this season. After last year’s meeting, UAB went on to claim the C-USA crown behind guard Jordan “Jelly” Walker, who was named the league’s Player and Newcomer of the Year after transferring from Tulane. He was the favorite entering the season to again claim the award.
So far this season, he’s shown why.
The 5-foot-11, 170-pound senior is averaging 25.7 points and 4.6 assists in the seven games he’s played. His points per game are the most in the country. He’s shooting nearly 46% from the field, 42% from 3-point range — and attempting 10.3 per game — and 92% from the free throw line. His 4.3 made 3-pointers per game lead the country,
WVU [7-2] did hold Walker in check last year, however. He had 13 points on 6-of-20 shooting from the field and 1-of-9 from beyond the arc, and didn’t get to the free throw line.
He also turned it over seven times. Huggins credits Kedrian Johnson’s defense for that and said, “He’s the key for us.”
“I think Keddy can match his speed,” Huggins said. “[Walker] just runs away from people. Keddy did a great job of staying on him and Keddy has the same kind of speed up and down the floor as he does.”
UAB — which shot just 19% from 3 in last year’s meeting — also returns bigs KJ Buffen and Trey Jemison, who combined for 21 points and 19 rebounds, as well as other role players.
They have added depth with guards behind Walker, too.
Eric Gaines, an LSU transfer, has averaged 10.1 points, 5.4 assists and 3.5 rebounds for the Blazers, who are fourth nationally with 90.1 points per game. East Tennessee State transfer Ledarrius Brewer has added 8.9 points per game.
“They added a couple more guards I think probably to take the pressure off the little fella, because he had a lot of pressure last year,” Huggins said. “He had to bring the ball up the floor, he had to guard the other team’s point guard and he had to score for them. Andy [Kennedy] brought in a couple guys that are really good scorers in their own right and have been good scorers throughout their careers.”
WVU is allowing an average of 64.8 points per game, but have regularly said defense needs to improve.
The Mountaineers are coming off a win Wednesday over Navy.
Erik Stevenson leads WVU with 14.2 points per game and is shooting over 46% from 3-point range, and Tre Mitchell, Joe Toussaint and Emmitt Matthews Jr. add 12.9, 11 and 10.2 points per game, respectively.
UAB this season has allowed 68 points on average, and Huggins said the Blazers have been playing more zone defense so far this winter. He says UAB has mixed up defensive looks frequently in games and possessions.
“[Kennedy] kind of likes to do that kind of thing, but you have to make adjustments,” Huggins said. “There’s different areas that we need to attack, but when you’re looking at particularly the first time you see it, you’re looking at hopefully our older guys will be able to help our younger guys because they throw a whole gamut at you now.”
Huggins and Kennedy are familiar with each other, and the WVU coach says “it’s actually kind of fun” to coach against a friend. Kennedy was an assistant under Huggins at Cincinnati from 2001-05, before taking over as interim head coach in 2005-06. Kennedy went to Ole Miss as head coach from 2006-18, before returning to UAB — where he played under Gene Bartow — in 2020.
“Obviously he learned a lot from coach. Coach Bartow is one of the great coaches of all time,” Huggins said. “Actually, I was sitting down at the Peach Jam and Andy came down and sat beside me and said, ‘Do you need an assistant?’ So I hired him right there. He was terrific for us.
“ ... He’s got a great relationship — just a great relationship — with, not just players, but people.”
Saturday’s game will be broadcast on Big 12 Now and is the second in a four-game homestand for the Mountaineers. WVU will follow its matchup with the Blazers with a Dec. 18 game against Buffalo and a Dec. 22 game against Stony Brook before opening Big 12 play Dec. 31 at Kansas State.
