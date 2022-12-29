Nationally-Recognized, Quality Local Journalism..

MORGANTOWN - West Virginia is set to begin a grueling Big 12 Conference slate Saturday when it opens league play with a 7 p.m. ET game against Kansas State at Bramlage Coliseum in Manhattan, Kansas.

The 10-team league currently features five teams in the AP Top 25 and the USA TODAY Sports Coaches Poll, while three other teams are receiving votes in each poll. Eight of the teams in the league are in the top 50 in the NET rankings, while Oklahoma and Texas Tech are just outside at No. 51 and 52, respectively.

