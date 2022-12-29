MORGANTOWN - West Virginia is set to begin a grueling Big 12 Conference slate Saturday when it opens league play with a 7 p.m. ET game against Kansas State at Bramlage Coliseum in Manhattan, Kansas.
The 10-team league currently features five teams in the AP Top 25 and the USA TODAY Sports Coaches Poll, while three other teams are receiving votes in each poll. Eight of the teams in the league are in the top 50 in the NET rankings, while Oklahoma and Texas Tech are just outside at No. 51 and 52, respectively.
“Obviously we’ve watched film, so with K-State being the first game, we’ve watched a lot of K-State early on,” WVU head coach Bob Huggins said, “but you really don’t know anything (until you get into Big 12 play).”
The Mountaineers made it through their main nonconference play - it still has a January nonconference matchup with Auburn in the SEC/Big 12 Challenge - with a 10-2 record. WVU’s two losses came to top-ranked Purdue and to a Xavier team now in the top 25.
“I think we’re getting better,” Huggins said. “When you put together a bunch of guys who have come from different ways of doing things - Erik’s [Stevenson] been at three different schools - so we’re trying to get those guys to understand what we want done. The same way really with all of them. I think the one guy that knows what’s going on is Emmitt [Matthews Jr.], having been here for three years. I think Tre [Mitchell] is kind of the same way. But they’re getting better and better. I think probably in the last week those two guys have improved tremendously just in their understanding of what we want done."
WVU climbed into the top 25 in both the AP and Coaches Polls this week, landing at No. 24, and have the third-best NET ranking among Big 12 teams. The Mountaineers are 10th in the rankings, while Kansas is fifth and Texas is ninth. Baylor is also in the top 20.
“They know about it,” Huggins said. “I don’t think it made much difference one way or the other, to be honest with you.”
WVU was picked to finish ninth in the league’s preseason poll after struggling through Big 12 play last season. The Mountaineers finished 4-14 in league play and lost 13 of its final 15 regular-season games against Big 12 foes.
The Mountaineers will open Big 12 play Saturday with the one team picked below them in the preseason poll - Kansas State. WVU had back-to-back wins against the Wildcats and Oklahoma State - who the Mountaineers will play in Stillwater, Oklahoma, on Monday - early in league play last season.
Baylor was picked as the league favorite in the preseason poll and received five first place votes, while Kansas was second with four first place votes and Texas was third with one first place vote.
Kansas, Kansas State, TCU and Texas all enter Big 12 play with 11-1 records, and Baylor, Texas Tech and WVU sit at 10-2. Iowa State also only has two losses and is 9-2. The Big 12 has an overall record of 100-19 this season.
In the AP Poll, Kansas is No. 4, Texas is No. 6, Baylor is No. 12, TCU is No. 18 and WVU is No. 24. Iowa State, Texas Tech and Kansas State are all receiving votes. The Coaches Poll has Baylor at No. 13 and TCU at No. 19, while the other Big 12 teams have the same ranking as in the AP Poll.
WVU will follow the road swing to Kansas State and Oklahoma State with home games against Kansas and Baylor on Jan. 7 and 11.
“I’d feel a whole lot better [starting on the road] if it wasn’t backed up by Kansas and Baylor,” Huggins said. “We certainly need to win on the road because generally you think, OK, we come home and we play the so-and-so - we’re coming home and playing the two best teams in the conference for the last however many years.”
Saturday's game will be streamed on Big 12 Now on ESPN+