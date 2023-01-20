Nationally-Recognized, Quality Local Journalism..

Click here to stay informed and subscribe to the Mountain State’s Trusted News Source.

Click #isupportlocal for more information on supporting our local journalists.


Learn more about HD Media

MORGANTOWN -- West Virginia snapped a five-game skid and picked up its first Big 12 Conference win on Wednesday with a 74-65 victory over No. 14 TCU at the WVU Coliseum, and will now try to keep momentum moving forward.

The Mountaineers remain home for a 6 p.m. game against No. 7 Texas on Saturday at the Coliseum.

Jared MacDonald covers WVU athletics. He can be reached at jmacdonald@hdmediallc.com. Follow @JMacDonaldSport on Twitter.