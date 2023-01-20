MORGANTOWN -- West Virginia snapped a five-game skid and picked up its first Big 12 Conference win on Wednesday with a 74-65 victory over No. 14 TCU at the WVU Coliseum, and will now try to keep momentum moving forward.
The Mountaineers remain home for a 6 p.m. game against No. 7 Texas on Saturday at the Coliseum.
“A long way to go,” WVU coach Bob Huggins said Friday. “I think we’re all happy to win and I think, hopefully, we all understand we need to continue to win.”
WVU (11-7 overall, 1-5 Big 12) is now out of the ranks of winless teams in Big 12 play -- Texas Tech is the only one now at 0-6 -- while Texas (15-3, 4-2) is in the middle of the pack.
Kansas State, Kansas and Iowa State are all ahead of the Longhorns at 5-1 in league play, while TCU and Baylor are 3-3 and Oklahoma State and Oklahoma are 2-4.
Texas climbed as high as No. 2 in both the AP and USA TODAY Sports Coaches Polls earlier this season and now sits seventh in both and 10th in the NET rankings. Two of the Longhorns’ three losses this season have come in league play to K-State and at Iowa State -- including their most recent game, a 78-67 loss in Ames, Iowa. The other setback came at the hands of then-No. 17 Illinois in the Jimmy V Classic on Dec. 6.
The season hasn’t come without controversy, however. Coach Chris Beard was arrested in December on a felony domestic violence charge and Texas announced it was parting ways with the coach on Jan. 5. Rodney Terry was named acting coach following the arrest and has posted an 8-2 mark since.
The Longhorns have the top scoring offense in the Big 12 at 80.7 points per game and the second-best shooting percentage at 48.2%. They’re eighth in the 10-team league from 3-point range, making shots at a 32.8% clip, but are fourth in 3s made per game with 7.3.
“I tell you, they can make shots,” Huggins said when asked if Texas was better this year than a season ago. “You’ve got to guard them. We’ve got to do a better job guarding them, but I thought we did a pretty good job guarding the other night. If we guard the way we guarded the other night, it makes it a lot harder to score.
“They’ve always been talented. They’ve always had guys who could make shots. I don’t ever remember a Texas team that wasn’t really, really talented, but how could it not be with the area they have to recruit?”
Marcus Carr leads a group of four Longhorns averaging double-figure scoring this season. The 6-foot-2, 175-pound guard is averaging 17.1 points per game on 45.1% shooting from the field, 40.9% from the arc and 81% from the free throw line.
Timmy Allen adds 10.8 points and a team-high 5.5 rebounds per game, and Tyrese Hunter and Sir’Jabari Rice average 10.6 and 10.2 points per game, respectively.
“I think when you can recruit the state of Texas and then you can go out nationally, you ought to have really good players, and they do,” Huggins said. “They have really good players. Marcus Carr was, what, the leading scorer in the Big Ten, and he transfers to Texas. I tried to recruit against them when I was at Cincinnati. They’re hard to beat. They’ve got a lot going for them.”
WVU is ninth of the 10 teams in the Big 12 defensively, allowing 69.2 points per game this season, and the Mountaineers have allowed 75 per game since the start of league play. The Mountaineers are fourth in the Big 12 offensively this season with 77.9 points per game.
WVU was in a position to win four of the team’s first five league games this season and finally broke through Wednesday. The Mountaineers controlled the first half before TCU rallied to get within two, but WVU pulled back ahead from there for the victory. WVU is now No. 24 in the NET rankings.
“We’ve got a really good group of guys. Quite frankly, we screwed up the first part of the schedule,” Huggins said. “Think about the ones we could’ve, should’ve won. Think about where we’d be today.”
Texas holds a 15-10 lead in the series between the programs and have won four of the last five. The two are knotted up with five wins each in Morgantown.
Saturday’s game will be televised on ESPN. It will be part of a women’s and men’s doubleheader at the Coliseum, with the Mountaineer women set to take on Texas Tech at 1 p.m.