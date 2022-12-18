Nationally-Recognized, Quality Local Journalism..

Click here to stay informed and subscribe to the Mountain State’s Trusted News Source.

Click #isupportlocal for more information on supporting our local journalists.


Learn more about HD Media

Buffalo West Virginia Basketball

West Virginia guard Erik Stevenson (10) is defended by Buffalo forward Isaiah Adams (23) during the first half of Sunday's game between the teams in Morgantown.

 AP photo

MORGANTOWN - After a sloppy start, West Virginia pulled away for a 96-78 victory over Buffalo on Sunday at the WVU Coliseum for the team’s third straight win.

The Mountaineers - who were playing shorthanded with starting forward Emmitt Matthews Jr. day-to-day with a knee injury - had 13 turnovers and had given up 32 points in the paint by the second media timeout of the second half, but closed strong in the 18-point decision.

Jared MacDonald covers WVU athletics. He can be reached at jmacdonald@hdmediallc.com. Follow @JMacDonaldSport on Twitter.