MORGANTOWN - After a sloppy start, West Virginia pulled away for a 96-78 victory over Buffalo on Sunday at the WVU Coliseum for the team’s third straight win.
The Mountaineers - who were playing shorthanded with starting forward Emmitt Matthews Jr. day-to-day with a knee injury - had 13 turnovers and had given up 32 points in the paint by the second media timeout of the second half, but closed strong in the 18-point decision.
“I’ve been playing college basketball for, like, 20 years now. These games where you have a week in between games, especially around Christmas, your natural tendency is kind of zone out just a little bit. It was kind of weird probably for our younger guys having a week off from games and then coming back into a game atmosphere and playing,” WVU fifth-year guard Erik Stevenson said. “Obviously it took us 20 minutes to figure it out and we’re fortunate enough to really get hot in that second half and pull away.”
Stevenson led WVU (9-2) with 22 points, Jimmy Bell Jr. had 18 points and 10 rebounds, Tre Mitchell had 17 points and six rebounds and Seth Wilson had 10 points off the bench. Of Bell and Mitchell’s 35 combined points, 29 came in the second half.
WVU held Buffalo (5-6) to just six points in the paint after the under-12 minute media timeout and turned the ball over just once after that. The Mountaineers had success in the paint late and finished with 36 points there, while also shooting 42% from 3-point range in the win.
“Throw it to the guys with the same color shirts you have on and try to keep it between the lines, I thought that would help,” WVU head coach Bob Huggins said about the message at the timeout. “I don’t know why - we just start throwing it around for some reason and are careless with it. We were careless. We’ve got to do a better job. We’re averaging 14 turnovers a game. That’s too many. It’s going to come back to bite us if we don’t start taking better care of the ball.”
Isaiah Adams led Buffalo with 20 points and six rebounds, while Curtis Jones and Isaac Jack each had 13 points. Buffalo will next host SUNY Canton on Wednesday.
The Mountaineers didn’t do themselves any favors early, turning the ball over six times by the first under-12 minute media timeout, and the Bulls remained close through the majority of the opening period - Buffalo entered as one of the top teams nationally in steals and fastbreak points, and had the game tied as late at the 3:18 mark in the first half.
Stevenson found open space in Buffalo’s defense late in the half and it helped allow WVU to take an eight-point lead into halftime. Stevenson scored 16 points in the first half, and eight of those came in just over a three-minute stretch before the break. He connected on back-to-back jumpers to start a 7-0 run to put the Mountaineers back on top, and added a 3-pointer with 45 seconds on the clock to give WVU its largest lead to that point - nine - before taking a 47-39 lead into halftime.
The Mountaineers had eight players score in the opening period and shot 55% from the field and 45% from 3-point range, but Buffalo connected on 57% of its shots with plenty of opportunities near the basket - it scored 24 of its 39 first-half points in the paint, with 13 from Jack, its 6-foot-11 center, and 11 from Adams - to keep within single digits through the first 20 minutes.
“Obviously we didn’t guard the ball screen and we worked on it, we did a pretty good job of it in practice and we didn’t do anything close to what we were supposed to do,” Huggins said. “Some of that was trying to get some of those young guys in early and they don’t get as many reps, but we didn’t do a very good job. That was frustrating because that’s one of the things we do every practice, is work on ball screens.”
WVU maintained the lead throughout the second half, but not without Buffalo getting close. The Bulls were within one twice during the second half, but Mitchell started a personal 8-0 run with 11:18 to play - he kicked it off with four free throws after a Buffalo technical foul - and the Mountaineers eventually turned it into a 17-3 run to pull ahead by 15 at the 6-minute mark.
“I was really impressed with West Virginia,” Buffalo coach Jim Whitesell said. “They emulate a lot of things that we need to grow with in terms of toughness. I thought Mitchell had a heck of a game, especially in the high post. He made some tough shots. Stevenson had a great first half.
"It was 61-60, and I thought, ‘We just have to keep hanging every four minutes in.’ The technical foul really hurt us. It was a lack of discipline. Then we just never got back into the game there at all. They just kind of kept us at bay.”
Bell scored 12 points in a late stretch that was just over two and a half minutes to grow WVU’s lead to as many as 21, before the Mountaineers closed out the 96-78 win.
“I just felt good to go out there, first career double-double, so I just feel good,” Bell said. “My teammates kept my head high. I didn’t have a great first half, but at halftime they came in and talked to me, I got my mindset right and I just came out ready to play and win the game.”
WVU is scheduled to face Stony Brook at 6 p.m. Thursday at the WVU Coliseum in its final game before opening Big 12 play Dec. 31 at Kansas State.