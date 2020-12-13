MORGANTOWN -- After recovering from an ugly first half to come back and beat North Texas 62-50 on Friday, forward Derek Culver said that West Virginia was guilty of playing to its competition.
After Sunday, there is more evidence to back that claim, because the No. 11 Mountaineers had something waiting on No. 19 Richmond.
Putting together easily its best half of basketball this season, WVU shot 65.7% from the floor, ended the first half on an 18-3 run and led by 22 at the half and as many as 30 shortly after the break before settling for an 87-71 win Sunday afternoon at the Coliseum.
To say it was a stark departure from Friday’s result would be an understatement. The Mountaineers shot just 25.7% in the first half against the Mean Green but rarely missed during large stretches of the opening 20 minutes against a nationally ranked Spiders team that already has a win over Kentucky to its credit.
“If we make shots we’re pretty good,” WVU coach Bob Huggins said. “If we’d quit turning it over we’d be even better.”
The list of things that went well for WVU is certainly a long one. The Mountaineers hit 8 of 14 shots from 3-point range, with point guard Miles “Deuce” McBride, Sean McNeil, Jordan McCabe and Taz Sherman combining to go 8 for 9.
Passing, which has been an issue Huggins has harped on at several points this season, was much better as well as WVU assisted on 22 of its 36 made field goals against 12 turnovers. McBride said that ball movement may be the difference in the Mountaineers turning an offensive corner for good.
“Honestly, it was probably one of the best we’ve had,” McBride said of the team passing as a whole. “None of our guys are selfish, we want to be aggressive and we tell each other to be aggressive. I just think if we can pass up that good shot for a great shot, I think we can take that next step to becoming a great team.”
The same full-court pressure defense that WVU utilized to turn an eight-point halftime deficit into a 10-point second half lead against North Texas was back in full effect on Sunday. The Mountaineers (6-1) forced 16 turnovers and scored 19 points off of them.
Though Huggins said afterward that using the press will often depend on the opponent as well as personnel, it gives WVU some defensive flexibility and an option that can -- like it did on Sunday -- lead to easy points in transition and provide an overall offensive spark. Most importantly on Sunday, it took Richmond out of its elaborate offensive sets.
“We just didn’t want to sit there and have to guard pass after pass, back cut after back cut, flare screens and everything else they do,” Huggins said. “We just wanted to make them play faster. And when you press and you take some chances and you double-team some things, they’re going to throw it out of there and have numbers, which really does speed the game up and gets them out of offense.”
McBride came back after finding himself on the bench early to score 20 points on 9-of-11 shooting to go with five assists and three steals. Taz Sherman was next, scoring 15 points off the bench on 5-of-7 shooting. Both Sean McNeil and Oscar Tshiebwe scored 12 points with Derek Culver notching another double-double with 10 points and 11 rebounds.
After going scoreless against the Mean Green, Tshiebwe seemed re-energized in his 24 minutes and finished an efficient 6 for 8 from the floor.
“I know I haven’t running like I’m always running and I just need to come out like I came out today,” Tshiebwe said. “Today I came out and said, ‘I’ve got to run the floor. I have to dominate. There’s nobody that can run with me.’
"I spoke to Coach Huggins before the game and he said, ‘Do what you do best and you’re going to be great.’ That’s why I came out with the energy today and I ran the floor. Everything was good today.”
A 3-pointer from Richmond’s Jacob Gilyard at the 3:40 mark of the first half cut WVU’s lead to seven at 34-27. From there, the Mountaineers outscored the Spiders 18-3 to enter the break with a 52-30 lead. If there was any concern of a second-half letdown, the Mountaineers quickly put that to bed, answering an opening Richmond bucket with an 11-2 run to stretch the lead to 30. From there it was never closer than the final score.
Nathan Cayo and Tyler Burton each had 14 points to lead Richmond (4-1) with Blake Francis scoring 12.
The Mountaineers will open Big 12 play with a game against Iowa State on Friday in the Coliseum. Tip is scheduled for 9 p.m. and the game will be televised on ESPNU.