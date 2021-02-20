West Virginia coach Bob Huggins has said on multiple occasions this season that he can never relax when his team has a lead.
But, by the same token, neither Huggins nor anyone else can count the Mountaineers out when they’re down big either.
On Saturday at Texas, WVU showed both of those characteristics.
From down 19 points early in the second half, to up five with 3:52 to go, to holding on for dear life, the No. 13 Mountaineers packed a season’s worth of drama into 20 minutes before finally escaping with a payback 84-82 win at No. 12 Texas in Austin. The result reversed a 72-70 win for the Longhorns in Morgantown on Jan. 9.
It also marked the second time the Mountaineers (15-6 overall, 8-4 Big 12 Conference) have rallied from a 19-point hole in the second half on the road this season after pulling the trick at Oklahoma State on Jan. 4.
On Saturday, with Texas shooting 70% in the first half and hitting its first three 3-pointers of the second half to go up 19, the situation arguably looked even more dire.
“I think it’s just something that’s in our culture,” WVU sophomore point guard Miles “Deuce” McBride said of the comeback. “The DNA here is just to never quit, never give up no matter how much you get down.”
With the Longhorns (13-6, 7-5) scorching the nets from the outside and finding open driving lanes to the rim throughout the first half and early in the second, Huggins switched his defense to a matchup zone and it paid immediate dividends. Texas shot just 37.9% in the second half and turned the ball over 10 times.
As shots started to fall on the other end, the Mountaineers were able to claw back into the game.
“We’ve been spending time on matchup for a while here, it’s personnel-driven,” Huggins said. “You don’t want bad shooters to shoot, you want good shooters to shoot; you don’t want bad defenders to defend, you want good defenders to defend. I think we did a better job personnel-wise of getting people where they’re able to do things they’re good at.”
After Texas took a 62-43 lead with 18:18 remaining, it took 11:49 of game time for WVU to pull even, and it did so at 76-all on a McBride 3-pointer with 6:29 to go. That shot was part of a 10-0 spurt that put the Mountaineers ahead by five at 81-76 on the strength of three Sean McNeil free throws with 3:52 left.
However, Texas was far from done. Junior guard Courtney Ramey, who had been stricken to the bench with four fouls, re-entered and immediately drained a pair of treys that put Texas back ahead 82-81 at the 2:58 mark. Ramey scored a game-high 28 points and looked poised to lead the Longhorns back from the brink.
But after a timeout, WVU senior guard Taz Sherman drove into the lane and pump-faked, getting Ramey up in the air and then drew contact, strapping Ramey with his fifth foul and giving the Mountaineers the lead back after hitting both ensuing free throws.
Of all the crucial plays down the stretch, that one loomed as large as any, and it was WVU’s crafty upperclassman, who recently worked back from a groin injury, that took Texas’ top offensive option out of the game for good.
“Taz has a really good understanding of what’s supposed to happen and he’s a guy that we can put on there and he’s not going to shoot a fade-away off his back foot or anything, he’s going to get somebody up in the air and get to the foul line or turn around and score it,” Huggins said. “We feel really comfortable with him in the post.”
After Sherman’s free throws made the score 83-82 with 2:26 left, a hectic stretch run ensued. McBride hit 1 of 2 free throws to account for the final margin with 1:48 left but Texas certainly had its chances from there.
The Longhorns’ Greg Brown missed a triple with 1:27 left, but Texas forced a shot-clock violation on the other end. After Texas’ Kai Jones fumbled the ball out of bounds on the ensuing Longhorns possession, he poked the ball loose from McNeil defensively and McNeil fouled Matt Coleman, who gathered up the loose ball.
Coleman missed the front end of a 1-and-1 with eight seconds to go, but McNeil was unable to secure the rebound as it went out of bounds, giving Texas another chance.
Enter Andrew Jones, who buried the game-winning 3-pointer with just over a second to go in Morgantown to give Texas the earlier win. Jones got an open look again, but this time it was off target and the ball was out of bounds off WVU with 0.3 seconds to go.
“He shot it and he said, ‘Game,’ so I knew he was going to miss when he said that,” WVU junior forward Emmitt Matthews said. “It looked good from where I was at, but it wasn’t.”
Texas got a final inbound pass and got a good look at a tip in from Jericho Sims in the lane, but the shot was off and the horn sounded. Longhorns coach Shaka Smart erupted after McBride seemed to make contact with Sims in the lane.
As to whether or not it was a foul?
“They didn’t call it, I guess I didn’t foul him,” McBride said with a sheepish grin.
McBride had 17 points to lead a balanced scoring effort from West Virginia that also saw McNeil (16, all in the second half), Sherman, Matthews and Derek Culver (14 points apiece) reach double figures.
Coleman chipped in 20 points for Texas with Sims contributing 14. Texas hit 14 3-pointers on 26 attempts and scored 53 first-half points.
The Mountaineers will visit TCU as the second game in a three-game road trip in the state of Texas on Tuesday. The game will tip at 7 p.m. and air on ESPN2.