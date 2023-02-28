West Virginia guard Erik Stevenson (10) smiles after making a 3-point basket during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game against Iowa State, Monday, Feb. 27, 2023, in Ames, Iowa. (AP Photo/Charlie Neibergall)
West Virginia guard Joe Toussaint (5) passes around Iowa State forward Tre King (0) during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game, Monday, Feb. 27, 2023, in Ames, Iowa. (AP Photo/Charlie Neibergall)
West Virginia guard Erik Stevenson (10) shoots a 3-point basket over Iowa State guard Caleb Grill (2) during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game, Monday, Feb. 27, 2023, in Ames, Iowa. (AP Photo/Charlie Neibergall)
AMES, Iowa - West Virginia rallied late despite not having its full roster available to beat Iowa State 72-69 on Monday at Hilton Coliseum.
The Mountaineers knew they would be without Mohamed Wague, who is sidelined indefinitely with a right foot injury, but lost James Okonkwo early in Monday’s game with a lower right leg injury and Tre Mitchell with just under 11 minutes left after he was called for a flagrant foul. Starting forward Jimmy Bell Jr. also battled foul trouble throughout the night.
“We played small a couple other times and as long as we just don’t get beat up in the post too bad, we can do that,” WVU head coach Bob Huggins said.
Emmitt Matthews Jr. made several big plays for the Mountaineers (17-13 overall, 6-11 Big 12) in the closing minutes, after getting down by seven midway through the period. WVU went on a 9-0 run, and seven of those came at the free throw line, including a pair of free throws followed by a dunk from the fifth-year senior that gave his team a lead it wouldn't surrender. He also grabbed a rebound, blocked two shots down the stretch and stole the closing inbounds pass to seal the victory.
“He drank my water,” Huggins said. “He came over, he reached around me and got my water and drank it.”
The Mountaineers allowed just two points for over a five-minute stretch - in part because of defense from Kobe Johnson off the bench - before Gabe Kalscheur knocked down a 3-pointer to cap off his 26-point night to make it a two-point game with 9.9 seconds left.
Joe Toussaint made a pair of free throws to extend the lead to four, and Tre King had a putback to again make it a two-point game with 1.9 seconds remaining. Erik Stevenson split a pair of free throws and Matthews came up with a steal on a long inbounds pass to close out the 72-69 win.
Stevenson finished with 23 points for WVU, Toussaint had 19, seven rebounds and three assists and Matthews had 13 points and four rebounds. The Mountaineers scored 28 of their 72 points off the bench.
Behind Kalscheur’s 26 points were Jaren Holmes with 16. The Cyclones (17-12, 8-9) will close the regular season Saturday at No. 7 Baylor.
The two teams remained close for the first 11 minutes - largely because of Stevenson and Kalscheur, who battled back and forth early and finished the half each with 11 points - but after Toussaint checked in midway through the period, he put the Mountaineers ahead leading into halftime.
Toussaint - who transferred to WVU from Iowa in the offseason - knocked down back-to-back 3-pointers to give WVU a 21-17 lead. The Mountaineers grew the lead as high as 11 with a 7-0 run started with another triple from Toussaint, and WVU closed the half with a 35-27 advantage.
“It’s always nice to play here. It’s a good place to play,” Toussaint said. “Obviously I was at Iowa and we had that rivalry, but it was good to come here and play well.”
Iowa State got hot early in the second half, however - they shot 48% from the field and 38% from the arc over the final 20 minutes, but were firing 73% from the field over the first eight minutes of the period- and used runs of seven, six, five, five and six points to take a 58-51 lead with 8:44 left.
“They made shots,” Huggins said. “They made some hard shots. They made some hard shots to get back in the game and then we made hard shots.”
During that stretch, however, Mitchell caught Aljaz Kunc with an elbow and was called for a flagrant two. But in the little fracas that followed, two technical fouls were called on Iowa State. Kunc missed both his free throws, and Toussaint made two technical free throws, followed by a Seth Wilson 3-pointer, to make it a five-point swing for WVU to keep the Cyclones from using the opportunity to grow what was before that a six-point lead.
Iowa State grew its lead back to seven - its largest of the game - before WVU’s defense took over, allowing just 11 points over the final 8:44 to pull out the 72-69 victory in front of 13,575 fans on senior night in Ames.
“Extremely disappointing for sure, especially [because] we take a lot of pride in being a program that’s really disciplined, highly competitive and makes winning plays when they’re necessary,” Iowa State coach T.J. Otzelberger said. “Tonight, guys are giving effort, but there’s a big difference between effort and having discipline and competitive endurance to find a way to win.”
The win came in WVU’s final road game of the regular season, and after the Mountaineers suffered a two-point loss at No. 3 Kansas on Saturday.
The Mountaineers will close out the regular season with a 2 p.m. game Saturday against No. 11 Kansas State at the WVU Coliseum.