Nationally-Recognized, Quality Local Journalism..

Click here to stay informed and subscribe to the Mountain State’s Trusted News Source.

Click #isupportlocal for more information on supporting our local journalists.


Learn more about HD Media

AMES, Iowa - West Virginia rallied late despite not having its full roster available to beat Iowa State 72-69 on Monday at Hilton Coliseum.

The Mountaineers knew they would be without Mohamed Wague, who is sidelined indefinitely with a right foot injury, but lost James Okonkwo early in Monday’s game with a lower right leg injury and Tre Mitchell with just under 11 minutes left after he was called for a flagrant foul. Starting forward Jimmy Bell Jr. also battled foul trouble throughout the night.

Jared MacDonald covers WVU athletics. He can be reached at jmacdonald@hdmediallc.com. Follow @JMacDonaldSport on Twitter.