MORGANTOWN — The West Virginia University men’s basketball team, mired in a three-game losing streak, needed a spark Tuesday against visiting Oklahoma State.
The No. 17 Mountaineers did not look very good in their last game — a loss at No. 1 Baylor — and for almost an entire half against the Cowboys, despite some shuffling in the starting lineup and playing rotation, appeared listless again.
Then just before the halftime break something changed. Senior Jermaine Haley, after four attempts by WVU to get the ball in bounds were tipped away, received the ball in the corner and his buzzer-beating 3-point attempt rattled around the rim and backboard before dropping to cut the WVU deficit to just five points going into the locker room. It was the spark West Virginia was looking for as the Mountaineers cruised in the second half for a 65-47 comeback win.
“[With] under 10 seconds, I’ve got the green light,” Haley said. “Anytime you can cut the lead, I think it’s going to give you momentum.”
West Virginia (19-7, 7-6 Big 12) experimented with some changes to its starting lineup Tuesday, with freshman guard Miles “Deuce” McBride and junior college transfer guard Taz Sherman among WVU’s first five on the floor while sophomore Derek Culver and Jordan McCabe — mainstays in the starting lineup so far this season — began on the bench. Despite the change, the Mountaineers struggled out of the gate as the Cowboys were getting easy jump shots and led by as many as 10 points midway through the first half.
“It didn’t seem like [the lineup change] helped us much,” WVU coach Bob Huggins said. “[Oklahoma State] was really well prepared. They took away everything we wanted to do and we didn’t handle it very well. You’re talking about a bunch of upperclassmen — a bunch of seniors — and they overpowered our younger guys.”
West Virginia closed the gap to 30-25 late in the half on the strength of seven quick points by Sherman, but three Oklahoma State foul shots put the lead back at eight in the closing seconds of the half. Haley’s fadeaway 3-pointer at the buzzer made it 32-28 going into the locker room.
“[The shot] was huge,” McBride said of Haley’s 3-pointer. “We know those are the type of 3s he likes to take — hard, contested. He gets wide-open ones but he’ll pass those up to take a fadeaway in the corner. We knew it was going in. He told us. We believed in him.”
The Mountaineers opened the second half like a much different team than had been present for most of the first half and most of the consecutive losses to Oklahoma, Kansas and Baylor prior to Tuesday’s game. WVU’s defense, which had earned a reputation as one of the best in the country before recent results indicated otherwise, was back to its old ways as the Cowboys wilted under the West Virginia pressure.
West Virginia held Oklahoma State (13-13, 3-10 Big 12) to just 14 points in the second half. The Cowboys shot the ball well during the first 20 minutes Tuesday, connecting on 13 of 21 field goal attempts (62 percent). That number dropped to 16.7 percent (5 of 30) in the second half.
Huggins said the message at the break was to be better on defense, and his team executed that plan. The veteran West Virginia coach, who with Tuesday’s win tied longtime North Carolina coach Dean Smith at 879 all-time coaching wins, was particularly impressed with Culver’s play on the defensive end of the floor against the Cowboys.
“[At halftime] we talked about what we have to do defensively to do a better job,” Huggins said. “We were on the side of them the whole half instead of being in front of them. We tried to get in front of them [but didn’t]. You can’t underestimate what Derek did. You’re talking about a 6-foot-9, 200 whatever he is — 265, 270-pound guy who can sit down and stay in front of people. [He can] make them shoot over him, and then when he wants to be a shot-blocker he can block shots.”
Culver finished with six points and 10 rebounds while playing a lot down the stretch with freshman forward Oscar Tshiebwe in foul trouble. McBride and sophomore guard Sean McNeil each scored 11 points to lead WVU while Sherman chipped in with nine points. Tshiebwe just missed a double-double, finishing with eight points and 15 rebounds.
For Oklahoma State, forward Cameron McGriff led the Cowboys with 19 points while guard Isaac Likekele led OSU with eight rebounds in the loss.
WVU next travels to take on TCU on Saturday and remains on the road to play at Texas next Monday. Tipoff against the Horned Frogs is scheduled for 2 p.m. with an ESPNU broadcast.