If anything, West Virginia proved on Saturday that it could dig itself out of a hole and gut out a win on the road.
The concern for Mountaineer coach Bob Huggins moving forward will be trying to ensure his team doesn’t put itself there to begin with.
It was far from pretty, but despite trailing for 34:48, the Mountaineers outscored host UAB 23-8 over the final 7:55 to will themselves to a 65-59 victory and move their record to 10-1 Saturday in Birmingham, Alabama.
Some of the numbers were certainly worrisome. WVU turned the ball over 14 times with leading scorer Taz Sherman committing seven of them. The Mountaineers were also 2 for 13 from the 3-point line and struggled at the free-throw line again, going 17 for 27.
But it wasn’t as much as what happened, but when. With the game in the balance, the Mountaineers finally straightened things out.
Only one of WVU’s 14 miscues came in the final 9:25, and though WVU made just two 3s, arguably the biggest shot of the game was a made triple from Sherman with 1:52 left to give the Mountaineers a four-point advantage. West Virginia then hit nine free throws in the final 2:38 to put the game on ice. That effort was spearheaded by point guard Kedrian Johnson, who finished 7 for 8 from the stripe.
UAB (9-3) led by as many as nine four times in the second half, the last of which came on a layup by Tony Toney to make the score 51-42 with 8:02 to go. From there, the Mountaineers slowly chipped away while clamping down on the defensive end.
Johnson hit a pair of free throws with 5:10 to go to cut the Blazer advantage to 52-49. After a pair of foul shots from UAB’s Quan Jackson pushed the advantage to five again, the Mountaineers turned the game for good with a 9-0 run, kick-started by a pair of jumpers from Sean McNeil and finishing in Sherman’s NBA-range 3-pointer.
Sherman, who entered the game as the nation’s sixth-best scorer at 21.8 points per game, largely struggled and managed just two points in the first half and finished 5 for 14 from the field with 17 points. McNeil meanwhile chipped in 12 points on 5-for-12 shooting.
For weeks, the question has been what would happen should the Mountaineers’ two leading scorers struggle, and on Saturday WVU got just enough from its supporting cast to survive. Johnson finished with nine points with 10 Mountaineers scoring at least two points. Gabe Osabuohien contributed six, Pauly Paulicap added five and the WVU’s defense limited UAB to 36.4% shooting in the second half.
The first half was a grind for both teams, with West Virginia spending most of the opening 20 minutes also trying to dig out of a hole.
The Mountaineers found themselves trailing 14-4 after a layup by Michael Ertel with 13:23 remaining capped an 8-0 spurt. WVU responded with an 18-7 run, including eight straight points. A dunk from Dimon Carrigan with 3:17 left gave the Mountaineers a 22-21 lead, but eight of the final 12 points of the half belonged to UAB, sending the Blazers to the break with a 29-26 edge.
Nine WVU players scored in the first half but none had more than four points. Sherman was just 1 for 5 from the floor with five turnovers in the first half. All told, the Mountaineers turned the ball over 10 times and were 0 for 6 from the 3-point line. The Blazers led for 17:26 of playing time before halftime.
To update a story ran in Saturday’s Gazette-Mail, former center Oscar Tshiebwe clarified remarks about Bob Huggins in a story written by Kyle Tucker and published in the athletic.
Tshiebwe initially made claims that Huggins told him that he would “ruin his life,” but late Friday evening Tucker tweeted that Tshiebwe had reached out to change his story.
According to the tweet, Tshiebwe told Tucker that he had not heard Huggins say the alleged things first-hand, but had received that information from other parties. He went on to say that the only thing that Huggins told him was, “You’re ruining your life.”